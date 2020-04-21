SC churches reaching the masses through online services amid coronavirus

Tucked on a short rural street in McClellanville, Greater Howard Chapel is used to seeing about 125 members on a Sunday.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the AME congregation is reaching hundreds, if not thousands, more through its online services.

An Easter drive-in worship experience welcomed members who parked cars on a grassy lot as they listened to songs from musicians and a message from the Rev. Leondra Stoney.

About 300 people had tuned in to watch the service live via the church's Facebook page. By mid-week, the video had more than 7,000 views.

"I definitely wasn’t expecting it," said Stoney, who noted she was more focused during Resurrection Sunday on drive-in logistics, such as maintaining internet access in the rural area.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced houses of worship to suspend normal in-person worship experiences, but some good is coming out of the crisis. Some South Carolina religious institutions are reaching more people through online worship experiences than they did when members sat in the pews.

For some churches, digital streams are a source of new life.

Central Baptist has faced issues shared by other African American congregations on the Charleston peninsula, where changing demographics and limited parking has resulted in membership decline for many historic black churches.

The Rev. Gary Brisbane, who's in his sixth year at the church, said Central's growth had stalled, but the church is now reaching more people than it did hosting in-person gatherings.

Normal Sunday mornings saw about 125 parishioners, while recent Facebook experiences have averaged about 500 viewers.

The church has even invested financially to reach a larger audience. Less than $30 a month can be used to promote Facebook posts and reach a wide range of people, Brisbane said.

The pastor hopes his messages are reaching first responders and other people who traditionally work on weekends.

"We believe using this tool will help to get the word out for many who are unable to come to church," he said.

Experts say houses of worship should consult help guides on digital platforms to properly interpret their reach.

While platforms like Facebook and YouTube display total numbers of views beneath videos, streaming mediums also provide "unique views," which are a more accurate way of reading body counts since someone could watch a video multiple times, said Sandee Jackson, who helps manage online communications for Morris Brown AME in downtown Charleston.

For churches where members are not as tech-savvy, dial-in conference calls serve as a viable option, Jackson said.

But the digital content expert warned that quantitative data doesn't give the full picture. While looking at live online worship experiences, Jackson said she's most concerned with reading members' comments, which suggests whether they are receiving spiritual fulfillment from web offerings.

“I want to know, are people really watching and getting something out of it," said Jackson, who's also CEO of 29:11 Creative LLC, a communications company. "Are they feeling more connected to God and each other?”

Janice Pearce, who attends St. Matthew's Lutheran on the Charleston peninsula, said watching online Sunday services from her home makes her feel as if she's in the pew at the historic sanctuary.

“It makes me feel like I'm there with my church family," she said.

Virtual services might be convenient, but they don't replace the joy and fellowship felt when believers gather in holy places.

The longing for physical assembly was on display by the Rev. Jay Scott Newman on Easter Sunday as he stood inside an empty St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville.

In the Catholic tradition, worship songs during Lent maintain a somber tune before bright hymns are reintroduced on Easter. As the celebratory music played, the reverend became emotional on the biggest Christian holiday, a holy day when there are typically thousands of worshippers in the Upstate church.

“I’m not a very emotional man in public," he said, but, "the juxtaposition of the joyful Easter music in an empty church was a sucker-punch.”

Churches like St. Mary's, which began streaming services years ago, had an easier time transitioning amid the virus outbreak.

The church installed four cameras in 2018 when it began broadcasting Masses mainly for out-of-town members. Throughout 2019, the religious institution would see up to 500 views for services. When the church suspended in-person gatherings mid-March, they had largely worked out camera coordination and other kinks to accommodate the estimated 8,000 people who would be reached by the videos.

"It's been a very effective tool of evangelization," Newman said.

Some spiritual leaders suggest there will be churches that won't survive the crisis due to financial strains and members who may opt to attend other houses of worship once the virus subsidies.

Offering levels at St. Mary's have remained largely consistent since the church already had an online giving system before the virus, Newman said. But he noted all organizations dependent on voluntary donations, including churches that rely heavily on cash tithes, will feel a strain caused by the pandemic.