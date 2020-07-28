SC children more likely raised by single parents than in nearly any other state

Children in South Carolina are more likely to be raised by single parents than children in any other state in the country except for Mississippi, a new report published by the nonprofit Annie E. Casey Foundation shows.

In South Carolina, 41 percent of children are growing up in single-parent families. In Mississippi, the rate is 44 percent. The national average is 35 percent, according to the 2020 Kids Count Data Book, which is published by the foundation each year.

The group assesses a variety of data points to measure how states rank against each other in terms of overall child well-being. South Carolina fell to 41st in the U.S. on this year's list, which was published in June.

The type of household a child grows up in is considered one of several important metrics that are predictive of long-term well-being and success. The foundation also looks at other things, including poverty, health insurance rates, teen births and reading proficiency.

The fact that South Carolina children are much more likely to be raised by a single parent, particularly at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced parents and children to grapple with substantial new challenges, is worrisome for experts in the field.

"We know that whether it's just the mother or father in the home, they’re taking on double the child care responsibilities," said Aditi Srivastav Bussells, director of research at the Children's Trust of South Carolina. It's not surprising, she said, that single-parent families are also more likely to fall below the poverty line.

"It’s an important contextual data point," she said. "It certainly predicts so much in terms of the supports that a child has to succeed."

According to census data, more than three-quarters of all children in single-parent families are raised by their mother.

That's why it's crucial that societies support single mothers, said Dr. Kathryn King, the associate executive medical director of the Center for Telehealth at the Medical University of South Carolina. King is a divorced single mother who has struggled at times to juggle work and child-rearing during the pandemic.

"I’m not the only one with increased stressors. ... Obviously, there’s a lot going on in everyone’s household," she said.

But studies have shown, King pointed out, that women, even married ones, tend to assume more household responsibilities than men.

"A lot of my colleagues are men whose wives either stay home or work part-time," she said. "So, professionally, I felt like the job expectations were the same for me, but we were in vastly different boats."

Like other mothers in her position, King is concerned about school readiness, professional responsibility and the amount of screen time her daughter is allowed — on top of the very real fear of spreading the coronavirus to her elderly parents.

"I think single moms are doing a huge job," she said. "If women in single-parent families are in a good economic and health position, it’s good for the whole society."

Sheray Saunders, a widowed patient care technician at Roper Hospital, was granted custody of her two grandchildren several years ago and is raising them in North Charleston. She also cares for her adult brother, who has cerebral palsy.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Like so many other hospital employees, she was laid off for six weeks in the spring and has since returned to work sporadically. Her supervisor informs her each afternoon if she should report to work the following day.

"(Two weeks ago), I only worked one day," said Saunders, who is paid $14 an hour. "(Last) week, I worked Monday, Tuesday and today. I don’t know about tomorrow. They’ll call me the day before."

Saunders lived off of savings for a little while, but she needed help. Two nonprofits groups — the North Charleston-based HALOS and the Mount Pleasant-based Shiva Clinic — have provided Saunders and her family with food and money to help pay utilities.

Her grandchildren are cared for by other relatives when Saunders needs to work. Mostly, they're just bored, she said.

"I am very worried. They need their education. Virtual (learning) would be OK if I didn’t have to work. But I have to work," she said. "My hands are tied. I have to send them back."

Charleston County school officials said Monday that schools will open for in-person learning in September if COVID-19 numbers decline in a meaningful way.

Katherine Rawl, a human resources specialist for the Lexington County school district, is opting to send her two children back to school for lack of other options. Rawl's husband was killed in 2012 while serving in the S.C. National Guard in Afghanistan.

In Lexington, the school district plans for students to attend classes two days a week and to participate in virtual learning on the other three.

Rawl's parents and in-laws watched her children on weekdays this spring, but when they return to school in fall that won't be an option. Rawl doesn't want to risk spreading the virus.

"This means we’re not going to see my parents again for a while. The kids aren’t going to go spend the night. We’re not going to be able to have dinner together. That’s going to severely impact our normal," she said. "If I had unlimited resources, I would keep them home."

Former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a $775 billion plan to support child care and elder care last week. Biden, who is running for president, said the United States faces a "child care emergency." Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, a married mother-of-two, has been the most vocal member of his administration about expanding access to affordable child care.

Even so, the issue is "never getting enough attention," said Dr. Connie Guille, director of the women’s reproductive and behavioral health division at MUSC. "Affordable child care doesn’t exist."

The COVID-19 pandemic is only making a bad situation worse, Guille said. In a decade, she predicted, "we’ll have a true understanding of how profoundly this has affected women in the workforce."

"What we need to be doing is everything we can to mitigate those outcomes right now," she said. "We need more affordable child care. We need more support for single moms and families, in general. And we need more support for the unpaid labor that typically falls on women’s plates."

This means supporting fathers, too, she said, by normalizing their active role in child care.

"Raising children is a societal, cultural endeavor. It’s never one person. That’s why teachers are so important. This is why grandparents are so important," Guille said. "In a single-parent household, you have one person doing all of it and that’s a completely unrealistic expectation."