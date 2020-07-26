SC charter schools received millions in federal aid other public schools couldn't access

WEST COLUMBIA — Dozens of charter schools across South Carolina received millions in federal coronavirus aid unavailable to traditional public schools, prompting complaints that a loan program billed as helping small businesses unfairly allows a tiny segment of taxpayer-supported academies to double dip.

As public schools, charters also received a share of $195 million in direct support the federal CARES Act gave South Carolina for K-12 education.

Charter school leaders note they didn't set the rules for the federal law. But they contend their schools are uniquely disadvantaged financially and needed the boost to make it through the pandemic-forced closures.

"We're running a business on the margins," said Mark Bounds, principal of East Point Academy, a K-8 charter school in West Columbia that received a $770,000 loan and $93,000 in direct CARES aid.

His school of 740 students, who travel from as far away as North Charleston, is among 55 charters sponsored by South Carolina's statewide districts that collectively received $4.8 million in direct support.

According to data released this month by the U.S. Small Business Administration, 32 charter schools in South Carolina also received loans of at least $150,000. Several of them received more than $1 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, created by Congress in March as a lifeline to small businesses and their employees.

In all, South Carolina charter schools collectively received somewhere between $12.3 million and $28.3 million, as the release provided ranges rather than exact figures.

Legacy Early College in Greenville was the only charter to receive an amount in the $2 million to $5 million range. Two received $1 million to $2 million: Greenville Renewable Energy Education Charter School, and High Point Academy in Spartanburg. Fifteen schools received between $350,000 and $1 million, and 14 schools received between $150,000 and $350,000.

The federal agency didn't list any entities receiving less than $150,000, so exactly how many state charter schools benefited is unclear. The loans can turn into grants if used as intended, as determined through a separate application process.

Charter schools, which make up 7 percent of South Carolina's public K-12 schools, qualified for the loans as nonprofits, distinguished from other taxpayer-funded schools because they're run independently.

"That's not fair," said Debbie Elmore, spokeswoman for the state School Boards Association. "I don't see what the differences are. If they qualify, all public schools should've been able to qualify. Why aren't they the same as a public school district?"

What really makes her mad, she said, is that South Carolina's private schools may end up receiving more federal aid than the public schools that educate the vast majority of students.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced he's setting aside $32 million for private K-12 tuition from a federal fund he controls. That designation is being challenged in court. But if he wins, that's on top of private schools' PPP loans.

At least 90 private K-12 schools statewide collectively received up to $70 million in the forgivable loans.

"Charter schools also serve needy children and they’re public, so it’s different, but the unfairness" between public schools is bothersome, Elmore said. "Why would they be deemed eligible?"

In South Carolina, charter schools can organize through one of two statewide charter school districts, which have the authority to shut them down if they're failing academically and/or financially.

Otherwise, the schools are governed by their own board. Since they don't answer to their local school district, they don't get local property taxes. Instead, they get a flat, per-student supplement from the state.

That results in East Point Academy receiving nearly $8,000 less annually per student, on average, than surrounding public schools in Lexington and Richland counties, said Bounds, a former deputy superintendent in the state Education Department.

Charges of unfairness are irksome, he said, from traditional public schools that "get more year after year after year."

His Chinese-immersion school, where students learn in both English and Mandarin, normally holds several fundraisers yearly to bridge the gap, said the Army veteran who's even slept on the school's roof for donations.

"We would've had to terminate or furlough or not pay a lot of people" without the loan, he said.

He also used the money to pay mortgage bills for the school's 3-year-old, $29 million elementary campus. Its middle school grades operate nearby in a former church.

"The state does not give us any money for a building or transportation," said Kevin Mason, spokesman for Spartanburg's High Point Academy, which received a $1.6 million loan and $131,000 in direct aid.

The K-12 school of 1,200 students operates in a former mall off Interstate 26.

All of its loan went toward payroll, Mason said.

"We would've had to cut positions," he said, likely starting with specialists who provide struggling students one-on-one help.

Kathleen Bounds, a longtime board member of the South Carolina Public Charter School District, said the PPP rules correctly recognize that charter schools operate differently.

"But it's unfortunate this distinction excluded (traditional public schools) from the funds," said the former Berkeley County School Board chairwoman.

Schools that were able to get forgivable loans protecting employees' pay can direct additional federal aid to items needed to accommodate students amid the pandemic, she said.

The CARES Act sent South Carolina's K-12 education agency $216 million, 90 percent of which was allotted directly to school districts to use for a variety of expenses over the next two years, including payroll, cleaning supplies and technology. Amounts designated range from $253,000 for rural Clarendon 3 to $19.3 million for Greenville County, the state's largest district.

How the statewide charter districts divided the $4.8 million total among their schools is unclear. The districts' financial officials could not be reached.

Mason said High Point Academy received $131,000, which it used primarily to buy computers for students to take home for virtual learning — ensuring no student goes without — and cleaning supplies, including backpack sprayers to disinfect classrooms.

Mark Bounds said he spent the bulk of his $93,000 share on new desks in the primary grades that separate students — replacing large, kidney-bean-shaped tables for group learning — and computers for teachers, who will be live-streaming their classroom lessons to students opting to stay at home.

Amy Horn, principal of Lowcountry Montessori in Beaufort — the state's only public Montessori school that extends through 12th grade — said her $421,700 PPP loan paid for salaries and rent, enabling her to spend her other $70,000 share on cleaning supplies and technology.

Her only concern about the loan was completing the application process before the money ran out, she said.

"There was some hesitation because of how much is out there and whether we’d actually get it, but we definitely wanted to apply," she said.