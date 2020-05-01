SC cancer patients are struggling with care, immunity and money during coronavirus

David West and his doctor in Texas needed to make a choice.

The coronavirus was posing serious risks to cancer patients — even killing some. Should West continue his regimen of cancer-killing chemotherapy? The drugs stave off the progression of his disease, but they would also weaken his immune system, making him more susceptible to the coronavirus.

Or, his specialist at MD Anderson weighed, should they temporarily suspend chemo, risking the chance that his cancer would progress?

The threat of COVID-19 outweighed treatment, and so 63-year-old West was isolated at his home in Columbia and off of his usual chemo regimen for five weeks.

With all of the uncertainties a new virus created, cancer providers everywhere had to make similar decisions. Many cancer centers have pivoted to the web. But that hasn't stopped the pandemic from disrupting the care and lives of cancer patients.

West was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2014, the same type Steve Jobs had. He found a treatment that worked for close to three years, but a couple of years ago, it lost its effectiveness and he started chemo. In March and April, he felt fine without taking the chemo pills.

"It doesn't mean my cancer isn't doing cartwheels," he said.

In fact, his cancer's activity did spike in recent weeks, and his doctors opted to re-start chemo. Cancer is a sure thing, West said, while COVID-19 is not.

A survey by the American Cancer Society found half of cancer patients have seen some impact to their health care during the pandemic, and 13 percent of patients in active treatment have seen their care delayed.

The cancer advocacy group took a survey of about 1,200 current and former cancer patients across the country over a two-week period, beginning at the end of March. Thirty-eight percent of people who responded also said the pandemic had created financial hardship, leaving them worried about how to pay for cancer care.

Meanwhile, cancer patients are among the people at highest risk of severe disease and death from coronavirus disease, according to the World Health Organization.

Around 30,000 South Carolina residents are diagnosed with cancer every year, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Dr. Julia Saylors, an oncologist at the private Charleston Oncology, said the coronavirus has meant getting patients into the hospital is much harder. Many screenings were halted, and surgeries became much harder to schedule.

"We’re trying not to slow down cancer care because of those barriers," Saylors said.

Meanwhile, the practice is concerned with infection control at its facilities. Protective equipment is in short supply. Patients have been asked not to come in as much as possible, with telehealth filling in the gaps. She said the cancer center stopped allowing patients from nursing homes that have outbreaks inside.

Testing is becoming more widely available, but doctors like Saylors still can't guarantee their patients receive one.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Herter, a college student in Canada whose family lives in Columbia, got his diagnosis in mid-March. It is a rare strain of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that developed from a bout of mono. He quickly found an oncologist through a friend and began treatment.

None of his care has been delayed. But the looming threat of the virus has changed daily life for Herter more than most. He isn't allowed to take any visitors to his treatments, for example.

His medical team is worried about Herter's immune system, in part, because that is exactly the system non-Hodgkin's lymphoma attacks. Chemotherapy will wipe out his body's ability to respond to other diseases.

"If I were to get sick at this point, my body wouldn't be able to defend itself," he said.

So, he has been carefully isolating, even more difficult as a semester ends and he searches for ways to keep his mind engaged with anything besides cancer.

Dr. David Mahvi, chief of the Oncology Integrated Center of Clinical Excellence at the Medical University of South Carolina, said evidence that cancer patients have a lower chance of surviving COVID-19 makes specialists "deeply nervous."

The uncertainty of the situation is making oncologists' and surgeons' jobs harder, he said.

"We’ve done everything we could not to change the way we manage them, but we’ve also tried to keep them safe," Mahvi said.

MUSC has moved all of the patients it can to virtual care, a solution that works well for most situations. But for the tough conversations often involved in cancer diagnosis and treatment, a web connection can be less than ideal.

When the hospital began feeling more confident that it would avoid an overwhelming surge of patients, the cancer center began slowly returning to normal operations. Surgeries are being rescheduled. Screenings are back on track. Procedures like colonoscopies are still backed up, Mahvi said.

Savanna James was crowned Miss Summerville just a month before opting to have a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery. Multiple family members have died of breast cancer, and her doctor was worried about a suspicious lump.

It turned out that lump was cancerous. When her employer wouldn't work with her to take leave for her surgery, James quit. Another job offer came through, but then the pandemic struck.

She has savings, and at 24, she is able to keep her mother's insurance coverage. Follow-ups are expensive, and James said she was denied unemployment benefits.

Along with financial challenges, James said being locked inside is a mental obstacle.

"It’s still hard to process that we don’t have much of a choice," she said.

Cancer patients are facing financial stress everywhere, said Lucy Spears, executive director of the South Carolina of the breast cancer-focused Susan G. Komen organization.

The nonprofit started offering financial aid directly to cancer patients. With many people out of a job and others with skimpy insurance, COVID-19 is creating financial stress for people with cancer. Those with jobs may not be able to go to work on doctor's orders, she said.

"Even if they have an opportunity for work, they can't take that opportunity," Spears said.

Rebekah Robeson, a 31-year-old general store manager in Edgefield, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in early 2016. Her chemotherapy was effective. But hers is an aggressive type of cancer, and it has come back in other parts of her body, including her brain and spinal fluid.

After years of different treatments, Robeson’s cancer is not active. She has not had any trouble accessing the infusion therapies she still needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like Herter, she worries most about her body's weakened defenses — and the immunity of all cancer patients who need the rest of the population to stay home.