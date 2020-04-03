SC businesses rush to apply for emergency loans. But not everyone can submit an application.

The federal government unleashed a $350 billion emergency loan program on Friday to assist companies struggling through the ongoing pandemic, but some small businesses in South Carolina were left with nowhere to submit an application.

Phil Bennett, the owner of Real Estate Repairs — Real Remodels in Mount Pleasant, is one of the millions of small business owners across the country seeking to net one of the new federally backed loans, which is part of the $2 trillion relief package Congress passed last week.

But after preparing an application, Bennett has been unable to find a bank willing to finance his $167,000 request so he can continue to cover payroll over the next two months.

The U.S. Small Business Administration put out guidance this week informing companies around the country they could apply for the emergency loans through any federally insured bank, credit union and other lending institutions.

But that's not what Bennett found when the emergency financing, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, officially kicked off Friday morning.

South Carolina Federal Credit Union, where Bennett has an existing business loan, told him it was not prepared to extend the federal loans yet.

South State Bank, according to Bennett, said it was still trying to set up a system to accept the applications through a third-party vendor.

And Bank of America told Bennett it could not process his application because he was not an existing business customer. It didn't matter that Bennett and his wife have their home mortgage through the corporate banking giant. They needed their business loan to be with Bank of America in order to get in on the game.

Bennett said he spent hours this week pulling together his business taxes, information on his subcontractors and his payroll history to attach to his application. But it's all worthless unless he can find an institution willing to extend him one of the new federal loans in the near future.

"The gates were opened up at midnight and here I am," Bennett said. "We're all dressed up with no place to go."

Part of the problem is the speed at which the federal government has attempted to roll out the emergency financing. President Donald Trump didn't sign the federal aid package into law until last Friday. And the SBA and Treasury Department were still sorting out the rules for the emergency loans on Thursday night.

Even some of the country's largest banks were trying to figure out how to manage the new federal loan program.

JPMorgan Chase, the country’s largest lender, said it did not expect to begin accepting applications for the program on Friday.

Wells Fargo created a webpage where its business customers could get updates on the emergency financing, but the San Francisco-based lender was still developing the online tool that companies would use to apply.

"We will update our Paycheck Protection Program website as soon possible, so we encourage customers to check our website often," said Amy Amirault, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

According to the rules laid out by the SBA, small businesses can apply for a loan up to $10 million with no collateral required and interest rates advertised at 1 percent. The financing can be used during the ongoing pandemic to cover things such as rent, mortgage interest and payroll costs.

The loan payments can be delayed for six months, and if small business owners use the money correctly to maintain their staffing levels over the next eight weeks, the entire loan can be forgiven by the federal government.

On a conference call with the S.C. Chamber of Commerce on Friday, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said the loans were meant to serve as an eight-week bridge for small businesses during the public health crisis.

Bennett planned to use the emergency financing to keep the paychecks flowing to his 14 employees over the next several weeks. He doesn't want to put his workers into an unemployment system that is already overrun with millions of jobless Americans, including more than 96,000 South Carolinians who filed a claim in the past two weeks.

Bennett's office staff is working from home, and his other employees, who conduct real estate inspections and perform remodeling work, are still busy at locations where there isn't anyone inhabiting the buildings.

Bennett said he believes he can continue to cover his operating costs for a couple more weeks, but he's scared to think what might happen after that. So are his employees. That's why he's desperately trying to get his foot in the door for one of the emergency loans.

"I can build one hell of a nice kitchen and one hell of a nice bathroom," he said. "But that's not my job anymore. My job is to find financing. And that's all I've been doing over the past couple days."

Bennett's biggest fear is that all of the money will disappear before he can get a bank to take his application.

The loans are being approved on a first-come-first-serve basis, and with millions of small businesses throughout the United States being affected by the viral outbreak, competition is likely to be fierce.

The $350 billion sounds like a lot, but there were over 30 million small businesses in the country last year, according to the SBA.

By Friday afternoon, the SBA announced that roughly 6,820 loan applications for $2.2 billion had already been processed.

To make matters worse, small businesses like Bennett's could be competing against some very well-known restaurant franchises and hotel chains.

Small businesses are usually classified as companies with 500 employees or fewer. But according to the AP, the SBA was considering whether to allow larger companies like Marriott, Burger King and Applebee's with locations all over the country to use the emergency financing.

Those types of businesses, Bennett said, likely have more legal and accounting expertise than he does. They are also likely to have better relationships with the banks, he said.

"They have their attorneys and CFOs sitting there at midnight ready to send their applications in," Bennett said. "My worry is that all the money is going to be gone."