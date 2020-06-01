SC businesses offered legal help to survive pandemic, economic downturn

South Carolina businesses that have been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn could receive legal help with contract disputes, insurance claims, employment issues and federal bailout funds.

Lawyers at Charleston Legal Access, a nonprofit law firm, and Nelson Mullins and Jackson Lewis, two of the state's largest corporate law firms, are offering the assistance through a virtual legal clinic.

The initiative is part of a nationwide effort set up by the Lawyers for Good Government Foundation, a nonprofit network with legal representatives in every state.

Any South Carolina business or nonprofit with 25 employees or fewer is eligible to receive legal assistance from the group of attorneys, according to a statement Monday.

"Many of these small businesses and nonprofits are cash-strapped and cannot afford private attorneys," Lana Kleiman, executive director of Charleston Legal Access, said in the statement. "Without access to legal advice, they can make decisions that are costly or disastrous down the road. The counsel of pro bono attorneys affords them the ability to rebuild and to contribute to our economy’s growth and stability."

Companies looking to take advantage of the free legal consultations can schedule a time to talk with the participating lawyers over the phone or online.

"Small businesses and nonprofits are vital to South Carolina’s economy, and we are eager to work with them to overcome the challenges they face because of COVID-19,” Stephanie Lewis, a partner at Jackson Lewis, added in the press release.

Many businesses right now are struggling with a litany of legal issues, including supply-chain problems, disputed insurance claims and compliance with federal bailout programs.

In the press release, the lawyers involved highlight the assistance they can provide with the Paycheck Protection Program. That $649 billion bailout fund, which is being administered by the Small Business Administration, provided federally backed loans to roughly 58,300 companies and nonprofits in South Carolina. Those groups netted, in total, more than $5.6 billion.

But in order to have those loans forgiven, the small businesses and nonprofits need to provide evidence that they used at least 75 percent of the money to cover payroll costs amid the pandemic.

The coalition of attorneys said they can help to ensure that companies that qualified for PPP loans get those forgiven by the federal government.

"We have come together as law firms to provide our expertise and guidance to these organizations, as well as to simply provide a sounding board for them,” Taylor Daly, a pro bono partner at Nelson Mullins, said in the press release.