SC businesses, industrial recruiters cautious, but travel ban impact too early to predict

The agencies charged with luring international businesses to South Carolina say they're reviewing their plans in the wake of President Donald Trump's ban on some European travel, but it's too early to predict how it will impact their efforts.

"We are evaluating travel on a case-by-case basis and making adjustments as necessary," said Bobby Hitt, secretary of the state's Commerce Department.

Foreign-based firms have invested roughly $20 billion in South Carolina over the past decade, accounting for more than 42,000 jobs, and the Commerce Department has offices in Germany and China that promote the Palmetto State as a potential business location.

"While it’s too early to realize an overall impact on international recruitment efforts, our team is flexible and making modifications where appropriate," Hitt said. "We will continue tracking all potential business impacts and respond accordingly."

In the Lowcountry, the Charleston Regional Development Alliance plans to delay travel through the summer but will continue engaging overseas business prospects through virtual meetings and video conferencing, said spokeswoman Claire Gibbons.

"Our staff is equipped to work remotely from just about anywhere," she said.

Foreign manufacturers with plants in South Carolina say production hasn't been impacted by the coronavirus — named COVID-19 — but it's too early to tell if that will change.

"We are closely monitoring the dynamics of the situation, and will adjust working arrangements if necessary as safety and health of our employees are at the top of our priority," said Silke Walters of Daimler, the German parent to the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston.

Walter said the company doesn't comment on the travel plans of its executives but follows the instructions and guidelines of U.S. authorities.

The same is true for Sweden-based Volvo Cars, which builds S60 sedans at a $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville.

"We will follow all U.S. guidelines on travel restrictions," said a Volvo spokesperson. "Our ability to interact with our colleagues in Sweden and Europe is not impacted as we utilize tools like online conferencing on a daily basis."

Boeing Co., which builds 787 Dreamliners in North Charleston for customers around the globe, has restricted travel to "business-critical activities only."

The State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Port of Charleston, said its operations are running normally and the travel ban won't impact its relationships with customers.

"We are seeing customers not accepting or making visits due to travel bans," said Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO. "Most of those meetings are being replaced by phone conferences."