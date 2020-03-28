SC business leaders face tough decisions about jobs, money amid coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA — South Carolina business leaders are making tough decisions at breakneck speed amid the coronavirus pandemic, whether they are Fortune 500 executives or restaurant owners.

The instructions for customers to stay home amid spread of the COVID-19 virus and the changes imposed by local governments including Charleston and Columbia made many owners and managers reinvent their business models on the fly.

"It came so fast and furious," said Rob Ward, a co-owner of a business that operates six restaurants in the state.

As the coronavirus situation drags on, corporate decision-makers are having to make critical choices amid the uncertain length and scale of the disruption. The first question for employers as so much business activity stalled out in the past two weeks was what about our employees, said Carl Blackstone, CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

Which workers will have to stay home for health reasons or because of kids out of school? How many staffers do we need, given our drop in business? Will the business stay open?

Executives at many Fortune 500 companies made the decision quickly to keep employees on the payroll for now even if they were staying home from closed offices, according to Anthony Nyberg, a professor at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina who surveyed about 20 executives from major companies.

"They are being aggressive about not cutting positions or pay when possible," Nyberg said.

Companies have been asking those who can to work from home or staggering workplace shifts to give employees more social distance, he said.

Even as they try to keep their workers on the payroll for a couple of weeks, the surveyed CEOs believe this could be unsustainable as the crisis extends into April, he said. "That really only works in the short term," Nyberg said.

Small and medium-sized companies, too, are trying to keep their trained staff as best they can, according to Joel Stevenson, a USC professor who founded the university's technology incubator and has been checking with owners of smaller businesses. There is a lot of uncertainty for business owners to deal with, both in how long the stay-at-home recommendations for the public will continue and in how governments will help them.

In such a huge downtown, many smaller companies will struggle to keep people on the payroll for long even at reduced hours, Stevenson said, even if they have some money set aside for a rainy day.

"This is a monsoon," he said.

Businesses want to keep as many employees on hand as they can while also preserving their capital to get fully up and running again when this is all over, Blackstone said.

Companies also had to think about what to communicate, both to their staffs and their customers, said Lee Bussell, CEO of Chernoff Newman, a marketing firm. For some companies, it's the right time to simply bring down any ads and wait for a time when customers will be more open to their message, Bussell said.

Health care companies have to communicate clearly during such a crisis, Bussell said, starting with what they say to their employees: We will keep you and your families as safe as we can while we deal with this.

Companies such as Chernoff Newman, which has offices in Charleston, Charlotte, Columbia and Florida, are having to figure out how to keep working collaboratively with most or all employees working from home. This experience is likely to lead to more work being done remotely than before, even after this outbreak ebbs, Bussell said.

"I think you will see more of that kind of trend in the future," he said.

Ward, the co-owner of the company that operates Za's pizza restaurant in Columbia and five Cantina 76 restaurants in Columbia, Charleston and Greenville, said that he's had to react quickly to orders to reduce occupancy by 50 percent and, shortly thereafter, to switch totally to takeout and curbside delivery.

The restaurants had to cut back on staff hours but have sought to keep employees on the payroll by shortening shifts, Ward said. That also gives employees time to deal with other responsibilities, or just rest.

The restaurants are drawing only about 10 percent to 20 percent of their usual sales, Ward said. That has increased from the usual takeout portion when restaurants are open, however, as some customers make a point of coming by. "We have been absolutely appreciative of the support of our local communities," Ward said.

Every Sunday, Ward and his co-owners have been having a meeting to discuss their plans for the next week, including asking whether it is time to close their restaurants. Strictly based on the cash flow, the takeout-only model might not make a ton of business sense, but the team wants to avoid closing if it can.

"We do think it's important to be there for the people who have been there for us," Ward said.