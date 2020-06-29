SC business groups 'disappointed' by lack of coronavirus liability protections

COLUMBIA — South Carolina business groups say lawmakers left employers at risk by not expediting liability protections if workers develop COVID-19 after returning to the workplace.

Led by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the push to guard companies from “becoming the targets of coronavirus-related lawsuits" mimics lobbying efforts nationwide as states move to restart their economies following mandated closures meant to curb COVID-19's spread.

The coalition — made up of retailers, manufacturers, truckers, builders, hospitals and higher education — said the proposal, that came out of Gov. Henry McMaster's accelerateSC coronavirus recovery advisory group, is only meant to aid those following state and federal health guidelines, not so called "bad actors."

The group expressed surprise and frustration when the full legislative body didn't take it up. They thought they had a deal hammered out and instead had weeks of negotiating yanked away.

House leadership had said they’d prioritize legislation and recognized the importance of providing businesses with certainty, said Ted Pitts, president of the state Chamber of Commerce.

"And they just didn't do it," he said. "They came to town and failed to act."

House Speaker Jay Lucas, a Republican from Hartsville, said measures to aid industry during the pandemic were a priority. But with the House having only met one day last week, the focus was on authorizing spending of federal aid given to the state under the federal CARES coronavirus relief legislation.

"In a time when much needs to be done, it cannot all be done at once.” Lucas said in a statement.

Industry leaders expected lawmakers would be more aggressive with the House introducing a resolution on the issue but not considering new rules. Legislators will reconvene in September.

"We feel like they left the business community out on a limb here when they also want the business community to reopen and get people back to work," Pitts said.

Rep. Tommy Pope, a York Republican who chaired a special subcommittee convened to address liability, said he had hoped language could be included in the CARES Act spending legislation. But he said the House didn't want to delay disbursements with amendments requiring Senate approval.

"I know the business community is disappointed," he said. "But that stuff needed to move forward."

Meanwhile liability laws are being passed across the country, including in North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Kentucky. Mississippi is making progress. Pitts said companies are taking notice.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"The urgency of this really is what's so disappointing," Pitts said, calling South Carolina's lack of action a "true competitive issue."

Opposition to proposals from industry groups seeking a "safe harbor" has come from the South Carolina Association for Justice, a group made up of trial lawyers in the state that argued the law already protects companies, as long as they don't act in negligence.

"Unfortunately trial attorneys in the General Assembly are numerous and have lots of sway in leadership positions," Pitts said.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, offered a liability-related amendment last week in some attempt to keep the issue moving through the legislative process. He said, while not yet perfected, a lot of work had been put into finding compromise — the business community on one side and attorneys who would like to be able to bring lawsuits on behalf of injured workers on the other.

Jay Ward, president of the lawyers association, said his group still has concerns over the length of the protection period. And there's some legalese on what it means for a business to act "reasonably" when complying. He also pointed to businesses' willingness to reopen without these protections and he doesn't think there will be enough court cases brought to justify the effort.

It has been close to two months since industry started working on the liability issue, said Sara Hazzard, president of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance.

"We knew all along that this was going to be a difficult lift but it’s so critically important to rebuilding our economy and giving employers the certainty that they need," she said.

Now the coalition has turned its focus to September, pushing for passage as college students are expected to return to campuses across the Palmetto State.

“I think all groups involved recognize the urgency of this legislation,” said Jeff Perez, president of S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities, whose anxious sentiments were echoed by agencies representing trucking firms, farmers, and building contractors.

Ott said, because the resolution will now have to make its way through another committee — one without a chairman as former Rep. Peter McCoy has taken up post as U.S. Attorney for the state — passage is more difficult. There are questions over when that committee will meet and what the Senate might ultimately be willing to consider.

"If leadership decides it wants to move legislation through, they're going to move legislation through," Ott said, so their actions in coming months will be telling.