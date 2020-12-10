SC bucks 6-day trend of over 2,000 new coronavirus cases, breaks record 7-day average

South Carolina announced 1,883 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time in a week that the number has dipped below 2,000.

For six days in a row, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had logged at least 2,100 new cases each day, twice setting records for the state.

Before December, the Palmetto State had never counted more than 2,322 new cases in a day.

Even as the daily rate dipped, the state hit a new high 7-day average of new cases, according to records maintained by The Post and Courier: over 2,338 percent.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,883, which is 1,092 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 225,053, plus 16,633 probable cases

New deaths reported: 12

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,291 confirmed, 336 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,967,221

Hospitalized patients: 1,232

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 20.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’s spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday were Greenville, 302; Richland, 151; and Spartanburg, 141.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 79 new cases; Berkeley, 58; and Dorchester, 46.

Deaths

Of the 12 new deaths, two were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64 years old. Ten were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Beaufort, Charleston, Darlington, Florence, Laurens, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,232 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, 292 were in intensive care and 124 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.