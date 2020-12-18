SC breaks record for new coronavirus cases; over 4,500 residents with virus have died

South Carolina broke a record for new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, logging nearly 3,650 new patients.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has never before announced more than 3,200 new cases in a single day, according to records maintained by The Post and Courier.

As the spread increases, the deaths also rise; as of Friday, over 4,500 South Carolinians have died with the virus, and DHEC has identified 360 more probable deaths.

According to DHEC data, the state recorded 39,631 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks — 16 percent of all cases since the virus first emerged in South Carolina in early March. There've been 53,022 cases since Thanksgiving, or about 21 percent of the case total.

New cases reported: 3,648, which is 2,209 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 247,361, plus 19,715 probable cases

New deaths reported: 28

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,512 confirmed, 360 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,251,816

Hospitalized patients: 1,460

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 22.2 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Friday were Greenville, 622; Richland, 321; and Spartanburg, 273.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 120 new cases; Berkeley, 50; and Dorchester, 67.

Deaths

Nine of the 28 deaths reported Friday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, Cherokee, Colleton, Darlington, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,460 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 315 were in intensive care and 143 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.