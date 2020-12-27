SC breaks record for new coronavirus cases, exceeding 4,000 for first time

South Carolina shattered its records for daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, recording more than 4,000 new cases for the first time during the pandemic.

State health officials reported that 4,370 new cases were logged on Dec. 25. It's a jump from the previous record of 3,648 new cases, which was set on Dec. 18.

Reporting has been delayed, as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has chosen not to report new numbers on major holidays.

DHEC also released numbers for Dec. 24 on Sunday. The agency confirmed 2,550 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths on that day.

For Sunday's report, 18,600 people were tested for the virus, with 23.5 percent of those tests returning a positive result.

Public health officials have warned that December holiday celebrations could worsen community spread of COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

New cases reported: 4,370, which is 2,666 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 273,659, plus 22,520 probable cases

New deaths reported: 14

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,736 confirmed, 388 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,571,920

Hospitalized patients: 1,780

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 21.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Sunday were Greenville, 897; Spartanburg, 412; and Lexington, 308.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 148 new cases; Berkeley, 69; and Dorchester, 70.

Deaths

All of the 14 deaths reported Sunday were patients aged aged 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,780 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Dec. 25, 365 were in intensive care and 177 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.