You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

SC breaches 800 coronavirus deaths as leaders beg July Fourth celebrators to keep distance

DHEC counts 1,836 new cases, 19 more deaths

  • Updated
test silhouette.jpg
Buy Now

Robert Oliveria, chief medical officer for ambulatory care and population health at Roper St. Francis, tests a patient for the coronavirus at a drive-through testing site on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston on Monday, March 30, 2020.

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

As South Carolinians found ways to celebrate July Fourth amid a pandemic, the state logged a record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg compared the novel coronavirus to King George III at a morning reading of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday and asked residents to keep wearing masks and staying home to weaken the "usurping" pandemic.

As residents celebrated the national holiday downtown, Medical University Hospital announced it would begin admitting some adult patients to the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, as medical leaders statewide wrestle with the threat of insufficient hospital resources to treat COVID-19 patients in addition to their usual clients.

Nearly 1,200 patients were hospitalized statewide on Saturday, making up a portion of the 71.44 percent of hospital beds currently in use.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,836, plus three new probable cases

Total number of cases in S.C.: 43,260

Number of new deaths reported: 19, plus one unconfirmed death

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 806

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,190

Percent of tests that were positive: 19.7 percent 

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Total number of tests in S.C.: 463,201

Which areas are hardest-hit?

Horry County led the state in newly identified cases Saturday, with a record 358 positive tests. Charleston County logged 345 and Greenville County counted 199.

Charleston county has led the state in new cases over the past seven days, with an average of over 319 new cases announced each day over the past week. Horry had the second-highest seven-day average at 217.3.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to 345 new cases reported Saturday in Charleston County, Berkeley counted 73 new cases and Dorchester saw 76. On average over the past seven days, the three counties have reported a total of 465.9 cases every 24 hours.

Deaths

The most recent victims include 13 elderly residents and six who were between 34 and 64 years old. They lived in Berkeley, Charleston, Chester, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

The seven-day rolling average of new deaths hit a high on Saturday, the second day in a row that the week's deaths exceeded those at the first high point in May.

What do experts say?

The rise in the number of people hospitalized with the virus has concerned medical officials. Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis Healthcare warned that their hospitals were preparing for a rise in new cases, and begged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News