SC breaches 50,000 known coronavirus cases as deaths climb

South Carolina's coronavirus cases continued to climb Thursday, surpassing 50,000 positive tests and 500,000 swabs.
While average new case numbers have dipped after a weekend without pop-up testing, deaths have continued to climb. Projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predict over 4,000 deaths by November if the Palmetto State continues easing gathering restrictions without requiring masks.
In a few months, more COVID-19 patients have died in South Carolina than were killed by suicide or blood poisoning in all of 2017, the most recent year for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have complete data.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,723
Total number of cases in S.C.: 50,548
Number of new deaths reported: 22
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 898
Number of hospitalized patients: 1,433
Percent of tests that were positive: 20.6 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 507,870
Which areas are hardest-hit?
Charleston County again led the state in new positive tests with 325 confirmed cases, and Greenville followed with 208. Horry logged 194, and Richland counted 125.
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
In addition to Charleston's 325 new cases, Berkeley counted 98 and Dorchester saw 63.
Dr. Chris McLain said a ZIP code analysis of cases at Roper St. Francis, where he serves as chief physician officer, indicates that tourism and social activities are importing the virus to the Lowcountry, where the infection rate has "blossomed."
"'m hopeful that we won't see the same type of delayed effects from July 4 festivities, but certainly that is of concern," McLain said.
Deaths
Of the twenty-two most recent victims, 19 were above 65 and another thre between 34 and 65.
They'd lived in Anderson, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, Dorchester, Edgefield, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Laurens, Richland and Spartanburg counties.
What do experts say?
With a new high of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, health care professionals are worried about their systems becoming overwhelmed. New projections on DHEC's website indicate that the need for hospital beds will continue to increase through October, with a similar climb in the demand for ICU beds and ventilators.
As of Thursday morning, over 75 percent of beds across the state had been claimed.
Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed