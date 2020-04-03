SC braces for surge of coronavirus cases: 'The tsunami is well on its way.'

As communities across the United States continue climbing the epidemiological curve of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors in South Carolina say residents here should brace themselves for a wave of disease to sweep through the Palmetto State in the next two to three weeks.

"I think the tsunami is well on its way. I'm hoping our tsunami isn't as big as New York, New Orleans, Detroit, Seattle and Italy," said Dr. Antine Stenbit, a pulmonology and critical care physician for Prisma Upstate. "This is not just H1N1. This is not just the flu. This is so much more. … This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing."

The curve of any disease may take on a variety of shapes. Health officials in the U.S. have frequently been quoted as saying this country needs to take measures to "flatten the curve" so that the COVID-19 infection rate does not climb so steeply and so quickly that the disease overwhelms the health care system's capacity all at once.

Different regions of the country are climbing that curve at different rates. New York, for example, has already seen a huge surge of cases while some hospitals in South Carolina have not yet treated a single coronavirus-positive patient. Meanwhile, other countries, such as China, where the virus first emerged last year, are on the downward slope of their disease curve as the number of new cases has tapered off.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"All of us should expect it to come here like it has come to New York," said Dr. Heather Hughes, an infectious disease physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston. "There's nothing to suggest that the virus should behave differently in our state compared to others. ... While I wish it could be over tomorrow, I think we have some tough weeks ahead of us."

Dr. Anne Vandersteenhoven, who works as the system director of laboratories for Primsa Midlands, likewise predicted South Carolina is on the cusp of a significant increase in cases.

"We hope the storm will be very short-lived," she said.