SC blood donation group giving free antibody test to anyone who donates

Starting Monday, anyone who donates blood to a South Carolina-based collection group will get an extra perk: Test results that show whether the donor has been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The Blood Connection in Greenville will test the blood of anyone who donates for free. The results, which will be positive or negative and available about a week after giving, give information about the body's immune response to COVID-19. The results won't show whether someone is currently infected.

The Blood Connection has donation centers across the state, including in Charleston, Greenville and Spartanburg.

The presence of antibodies means the body has recovered from an infection, regardless of whether they felt sick. Those antibodies may help prevent a future infection, though the strength of the link has not yet been proven.

State leadership wants to roll out as much antibody testing as possible in order to better understand how many residents of the state have been exposed to the virus. The Medical University of South Carolina says it is testing its staff and first responders, with hopes to expand to broader community access in the coming weeks. Early results released last week showed only 2 percent of the 920 health care workers tested had the antibodies.

The organization already checks donors' blood for other common ailments. The Blood Connection is also accepting plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. That plasma has received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to treat patients critically ill with the disease.

Across the country, blood donations are down due to the effects of the pandemic, according to the FDA. Blood drives have been canceled and social distancing has kept some people away from donation centers. Donating blood is safe during the pandemic, according to the American Red Cross.

Any blood donors who don't want the antibody test can opt out within 24 hours after giving. Anyone who wants to donate should make an appointment with The Blood Connection at thebloodconnection.org.