SC black man was tested for COVID-19. He landed in the hospital before results arrived.

When Darrel Ladson started feeling sick in mid-May, he went to an urgent care clinic on Dorchester Road.
It turns out he was sick with a 103-degree fever.
That posed a problem for the staff at the clinic. They suspected Ladson, 56, might test positive for COVID-19. But they weren't equipped to treat coronavirus patients at that particular site, so they set up an appointment for him to be tested for COVID-19 at another urgent care clinic on Rivers Avenue the next day.
"When I got there, I got tested and they told me I’d get the results back in three days," Ladson said. He went home, started taking the antibiotics that had been prescribed to him and waited for a response.
Three days came and went. He called the clinic back. They said they hadn't received his results yet.
Ladson started worrying. The antibiotics didn't seem to be working.
"I called my pastor," he said. "She said I needed to get to the hospital as soon as possible because my body was shutting down."
On May 22, after showing up to the emergency department at Summerville Medical Center, he was admitted to the intensive care unit. He tested positive at the hospital for COVID-19 and spent two weeks there.
He said a staff member from the urgent care clinic didn't call back with his test results until six or seven days after he had been seen at the Rivers Avenue office.
"I actually could have died. My kidneys, everything, was actually shutting down," Ladson said.
Ladson is one of thousands of black patients in South Carolina who have been diagnosed since March with COVID-19, a virus that health experts now know has disproportionately impacted black men and women across the country.
In this state alone, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates that 40 percent of all coronavirus cases have been diagnosed among black patients, even though black people make up less than one-third of the state's population.
The number of COVID-19 deaths among black patients is even more startling. Nearly half (48 percent) of all coronavirus deaths in the state have been recorded among black people. White patients, by contrast, make up 44 percent of all coronavirus deaths in South Carolina, even though white people constitute almost 70 percent of the state's population.
This is what's known in the medical world as a health disparity.
And it's not unique to coronavirus. There are many examples: Black patients are more likely to die from many different kinds of cancer than white patients. Black patients are diagnosed with diabetes and obesity at higher rates than white patients. They're more likely to die of heart disease.
"The list just goes on and on," said Dr. Thad Bell, who practices medicine in North Charleston. He formerly worked as the chief diversity officer at the Medical University of South Carolina and now runs a nonprofit group called Closing the Gap in Health Care, which is dedicated to addressing health disparities through education.
Health disparities have become a topic of national conversation since the pandemic started, he said. COVID-19 might provide the catalyst the medical community needs to take these disparities seriously, Bell said.
"I have felt like I’ve been beating a drum that nobody has been listening to for a long time," Bell said. "I’m happy to be old enough to see some changes about to happen."
The reason health disparities exist are well-documented. Black people have been mistreated by the medical community for hundreds of years, misused for cruel experiments and lied to by their providers. Even today, research shows the vast majority of minority patients feel that doctors and medical staff have judged them unfairly or treated them with disrespect because of their ethnic or racial identity.
And the effects of racism and the mental stress it causes have a profound impact on the body's biology, Bell explained.
"We’ve been able to clearly document now that when people are under a significant amount of stress, it increases their cortisol levels," he said. "When those levels go up and stay up, they can wreck havoc on the body."
It's no wonder that black patients are diagnosed with such high rates of cancer, heart disease and diabetes, Bell said. "No longer can the medical community deny ... that racism is a primary reason that we are experiencing the issues that we’re experiencing."
Ladson, who self-quarantined at home after he was discharged from Summerville Medical Center, said he wasn't treated rudely at the urgent care clinics he visited and didn't think that racism had anything to do with the fact that his test results took so long to come back.
"It was a breakdown in the system, and how they handled things. They didn’t handle things professionally. I wasn't mistreated," he said. "But communications-wise, I’m very dissatisfied."
On the other hand, he had nothing but positive things to say about his treatment at Summerville Medical Center.
"My healing was very, very good," he said. "The doctors explained everything to me."
Ladson's wife is now quarantining at home with milder symptoms. She was recently diagnosed with coronavirus, too.