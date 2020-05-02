SC beach and mountain parks hit capacity following coronavirus reopening

With fewer people allowed in, South Carolina's mountain and beach parks filled up quickly the first weekend after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boat parking at Devil's Fork State Park, the only way to access popular Lake Jocassee in the Upstate, was almost full Saturday morning. As the only public beach access near Beaufort, Hunting Island State Park was expected to hit its 600-car parking capacity. And Jones Gap State Park, near Greenville, had sold out all 20 of its reserved parking spaces for the weekend.

The stories were similar around the state from Caesars Head State Park on the North Carolina border to Huntington Beach State Park near Georgetown. Beach access at Edisto Beach State Park remains closed at the request of the city. But the state's other three parks with public beaches are likely to attract crowds, as outside of Myrtle Beach, many coastal towns are limiting access to their sands.

After people flocked to parks during the last days of March, bringing crowds similar to those usually seen on major summer holidays, state parks Director Paul McCormack made the decision to shut down. By the time state parks closed, most municipalities had shut off access their own parks, pushing more crowds to the state-run sites.

But with some counties and cities, including Charleston and Mount Pleasant, starting to reopen municipal parks, state tourism Director Duane Parrish expected it would take some strain off the state system and asked his staff to come up with a plan for opening their gates, too.

McCormack said capacity decisions were made on a park-by-park basis, with some allowing full capacity and others cutting it by as much as half. Those numbers were set with social distancing in mind, he said, so even if the parks reached capacity, people would still be able to maintain 6 feet of distance.

In parks where visitors have to make in-store purchases or check in, such as at Charles Towne Landing, acrylic barriers were erected in front of cashiers and marks were placed on the floor to keep people apart. Signs throughout parks remind people to keep their distance.

Both visitors and staff are being asked to wear masks, McCormack said, and a large order of masks for staff is expected to be delivered next week. He said he hopes the masks will serve as a visual cue for people not to approach park rangers.

Most buildings are off limits, and for now, there's no camping, though that's expected to pick back up come mid-May.

McCormack said by limiting visitor numbers, park staff hopes to be able to keep up with additional cleaning measures put in place. Restrooms remain open but could be closed if they become overrun.

"We'll see what happens and then adjust," McCormack said.

Local law enforcement are patrolling the beaches. If large groups congregate in parks, staff will approach and remind them to disperse.

"But we're trying not put our staff in a situation of getting mixed up in a crowd,"McCormack said.

If groups do not spread out, local law enforcement will be called in.

State Highway Patrol and State Law Enforcement Division Officers are present at some of the busier parks — Sesquicentennial State Park near Columbia, and Table Rock and Paris Mountain state parks in the Upstate. S.C. Department of Natural Resources is providing water patrols.

"These rangers, they don't want to take anything back to their families and their families are worried about them," McCormack said, reminding people we all share a responsibility to keep each other safe and healthy.

Those who feel ill should stay home, he said. Those that do choose to go to parks should plan accordingly, bringing hand sanitizer and bottles of water, as water fountains have been turned off.

"Plan to be self-sufficient," McCormack said.

Parks are also selling admissions online to limit close contacts. If a park reaches capacity, refunds will be issued to those unable to enter. And McCormack recommends people go to parks close to home.

"Now is not the best time to journey two hours and then have to turn around because we're at capacity," he said.