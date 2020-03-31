SC beach access and boat launch closures create enforcement challenges amid coronavirus outbreak

South Carolina beach towns awoke Tuesday under orders to close their beach paths, while kayakers and fishermen were denied access to boat ramps as the reality of life under new coronavirus rules took hold.
A state order to close public access points to the water, including on the beach, left many communities struggling to figure out enforcement — and fans of recreation were equally frustrated to lose an outlet for their energy in a stressful time.
For more than a week, beaches have been at the center of developing public health edicts to stop the spread of a novel strain of coronavirus. The contagion, which spreads by respiratory droplets that can easily infect many members of a large group, has sickened more than 900 in South Carolina and contributed to 18 deaths.
In an attempt to stop beach revelers and boaters from gathering closely, Gov. Henry McMaster shuttered all public beach paths, boat launches and docks on Monday evening. Now, only those with private beach walkovers and backyard docks will be able to reach these public trust resources.
Even those who live just one street inland in coastal locales like Folly Beach will need permission from a shorefront neighbor to cross their property and set foot on the sand.
"If you're fortunate enough to have property that has direct access to our waterways and beaches, you’re advantaged," said Amy Armstrong, an environmental lawyer who has litigated several cases related to the public's beach access. "You’re in a separate class."
Armstrong said the order appeared well within legal emergency powers, but said she was disappointed that a wave to reconnect with nature as many businesses had closed down was being thwarted.
For beach towns that have attempted to stem the flow of visitors in recent days, the order was simply the latest restriction: Folly, Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms, Kiawah Island and Edisto Beach have already instituted checkpoints to stop non-residents from entering and limits on new rentals.
After the state's Attorney General opined that towns were not actually in their legal rights to institute those rules, Folly and Edisto Beach briefly lifted their checkpoints, only to re-impose them after a crush of visitors arrived.
Now, Folly Mayor Tim Goodwin said officials there were waiting to see how the governor's new order plays out. Folly has roped off its beach paths, but "I don't have enough officers to man 52 public accesses," Goodwin said.
The order touches boat ramps as well, a particular problem after a S.C. Department of Natural Resources flight spotted dense gatherings of boaters on Capers Island and many other islands and sandbars along the coast, spokesman Robert McCullough said. Commercial fishermen with licenses are still allowed to launch.
"People are going to remote spots to get away or either hang with their crowd," said Lt. Michael Thomas, who polices the southern half of the coast for DNR. "Places that are not normally popular at all pre-virus are starting to see some activity."
Online, lovers of the outdoors cried foul on the move, starting a petition to re-open boat ramps that garnered more than 1,800 signatures by 12:30. One member of a kayaking group on Facebook suggested paddlers find an unoccupied stretch of streambank and simply slip in.
Some boaters at the Charleston County landing at the Wappoo Cut were able to sneak into the water, while others were taking their boats out.
Erven Roper, owner of Redfish Charters, was one of those taking his boats out of the water.
"Lust trying to cut expenses," he said, as activity has largely dried up.
Check back for more on this developing story.