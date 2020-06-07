SC bat research on pause over concern the animals could catch coronavirus

Research into bat populations throughout South Carolina is on pause over concerns those involved might accidentally give the flying mammals coronavirus.

Bat studies in the state are chiefly focused on White Nose Syndrome, a fungal infection that was first detected in the United States in 2006. It reached South Carolina seven years later, and since then has devastated the state's hibernating bats, killing up to 97 percent of tri-colored bats in an Upstate colony.

But while researchers usually use protective gear in their work, a recent federal risk assessment of passing the disease to bats suggested using hard-to-find N95 respirator masks, which has not previously been standard.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommended pausing all bat work in April, before the risk assessment was completed.

Coronavirus has not been found in a species of North American bat so far, but a virus that's 96 percent similar to the strain now afflicting the world was found in Chinese horseshoe bats, said Arinjay Banerjee, a researcher who studies the animals and viruses at McMaster University in Canada.

That doesn't mean the disease was definitively passed to humans from that species, but it's an important link in the genetic chain scientists are probing to find the origin of the coronavirus.

"It's likely that the virus evolved in bats," Banerjee said. Whether it "went through an intermediate species (after), we just don't know."

While bats are incredibly diverse, with 1,400 species globally, concerns over U.S. species already struggling with White Nose Syndrome contracting the virus led to the pause on work in South Carolina and elsewhere. There has been some concern, though generally less, that bats could pass coronavirus back to people if infected.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"There is no evidence at all that bats can transmit it to humans," said Jennifer Kindel, of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. "They're very different from the bats that are thought to maybe have it."

There's also no evidence that bats would necessarily suffer ill effects if they caught the virus. Bats infected in a past study with a different coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, showed no obvious signs of disease, Banerjee said.

In South Carolina, there are two known large colonies in the state at caves or other protected spots where hundreds of the animals will roost throughout the winter. Researchers will enter those caves in colder months and swab the animals' noses as they rest.

Sometimes the animals have been still for so long tiny droplets of water have formed on their fur, making them look like tiny hanging jewels, Kindel said.

Researchers use swabs to collect samples from the animals' noses and "they give a little squeak sometimes and seemingly go back to sleep," she said.

The skin infection on bats' noses is so destructive because the irritation will wake bats from that slumber, make them burn critical energy reserves and later die of starvation.

The work researchers would normally do in warm-weather months involves stretching a net across corridors where the nocturnal mammals are known to fly. Scientists would record information on their age, size and whether the white nose disease is present. It has not yet been recorded in coastal bat populations.

"Capturing them is really quite difficult, especially if you want to do long term studies looking at how the populations change," Kindel said.