SC bar exam could get bumped because of coronavirus

The state Supreme Court is rolling out a back-up plan for the test that would-be South Carolina lawyers must take.
The mid-year bar examination is still scheduled for July 28-29, but it could get moved to Sept. 9-10.
"The court will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 crisis, including state and federal directives and guidance, to determine if the ... examination can be safely administered in July," according to a notice posted online this week.
In either case, all test takers "should be aware that they may be required to wear face masks or comply with other requirements to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 infection during the administration of the examination," the court said.
"Any applicant who fails to fully comply with these requirements, or exhibits fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 infection, may be excluded from the examination," it continued.
More details about face masks and other test-taking requirements will be released in letter to be sent out by July 1.
The Supreme Court is making allowances for anyone hesitant to sit for the exam in July, either because of the health risks or the restrictions. It will allow them to apply for the February 2021 test without having to pay an additional fee.
The high court added that it "deeply regrets the stress and uncertainty" the pandemic has caused for the exam process.