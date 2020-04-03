SC banning rentals to travelers from coronavirus hotspots, closes more businesses

South Carolina is shutting off hotels and short-term rentals for travelers from coronavirus hotspots and expanding the types of businesses, including stores, that must close while the outbreak is reaching its peak.
Gov. Henry McMaster is doubling down on his efforts to stop travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from coming into South Carolina. He already ordered all tri-state area travelers, along with visitors from New Orleans, quarantine for two weeks after arriving in South Carolina.
Now New York, New Jersey and Connecticut visitors cannot stay in hotels or rent homes and condominiums unless they are military personnel, first responders, medical personnel or truck drivers under a new executive order issued Friday. Myrtle Beach shut off hotels and short-term rentals last month to stop visitors from coming to the state's largest tourist destination.
McMaster said his orders were "well within constitutional and legal limits" that allow people to travel from state to state.
McMaster also ordered closing more nonessential businesses, including some retail stores, in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 that has struck more than 1,700 South Carolinians, killing more than 30. The coronavirus is expected to peak around the end of the month in South Carolina.
Furniture, clothing, jewelry and sporting goods stores as well as florists are among the businesses that now have to close at 5 p.m. Monday. Gun dealers and hardware stores are not included in the order.
McMaster closed a number of so-called close-contact businesses, such as gyms and hair salons, on Wednesday.
South Carolina is not joining the nearly 40 states with stay-at-home orders, including Alabama that issued an order on Friday. South Carolina is the only state east of the Mississippi River not requiring residents to travel only for essential purposes such as going to work or grocery shopping.
The state's two largest cities, Charleston and Columbia, are under stay-at-home orders, while several others, including Greenville, have asked McMaster to issue a statewide order.
This story is developing and will be updated