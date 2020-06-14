SC bankers visit, virtually, with a top DC regulator

One of the U.S. banking industry's chief regulators checked South Carolina off her 50-state tour list last week.

Unfortunately, the red carpet had to be rolled out virtually for Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. chair Jelena McWilliams. Her remote meet-and-greet with about 300 members of S.C. Bankers Association took place over a private conference call Wednesday.

To no one's surprise, the financial fallout from the COVID-19 crisis dominated what she called a "constructive discussion."

"A lot of the questions we received were driven by the uncertainty that bankers are seeing," McWilliams said

Some fretted about the pace of business reopenings or the possibility of a new wave of the virus. Others sought clarity about the constantly shifting rules tied to loan programs the government rushed out to save jobs and stabilize the economy.

"Don't make things too complicated," was a common refrain, she said.

McWilliams, who was born in the former Yugoslavia, came to the U.S. as an exchange student at age 18. An attorney by training, she marked her two-year anniversary earlier this month as the top official at the FDIC, which regulates thousands of lenders, oversees a financial backstop for depositors of failed banks and helps shape government policy.

The industry was slowing down but still plugging along when COVID-19 infected the punch bowl. Banks had plenty of capital in their rainy day funds, profits were in decent shape and the number of troubled financial institutions on the FDIC's secret "problem" list was, at 51, the lowest in recent memory.

“We didn’t have any major concerns in the state," she said based on the latest data about the health of South Carolina's banks.

The outlook turned almost on a dime in March, when the pandemic began to whipsaw the U.S. economy.

In South Carolina, McWilliams noted that the unemployment rate skyrocketed from one of the lowest in the country to north of 12 percent.

The aftershocks will surely reach far and wide, with banks and other lenders square in the middle of much of the mess.

"When you think about that, some of the banks that are exposed to a lot of the small businesses and even larger business where employees have been furloughed or laid off are going to have to be very careful with how they deal with those mortgages, car payments and credit card payments," she said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

They'll also be revisiting loans they've extended to commercial borrowers in hard-hit industries, such as tourism and automotive manufacturing, and stress-test "their portfolios to understand exactly how they are going to proceed in the next few months."

"And longer term, how they'll be able to sustain themselves and whether ... the exposure there is going to be devastating or something that’s manageable," she said.

The early damage is certain to show up in the FDIC's summary of first-quarter gains and losses, which will be released Tuesday.

"That is inevitable," McWilliams said.

It's also a near certainty that, as the fog from the health crisis lifts, merger activity is likely to pick up as banks continue to seek what she called "economies of scale." The SunTrust-BB&T deal that created Truist Financial in December is one example. Last week's merger between Columbia-based South State and Florida's CenterState Bank is another.

McWilliams said the most willing sellers will be lenders that can't afford to invest in the latest online bells and whistles that customers are expecting.

"If they’re not able to adjust quickly, they are going to be a potential acquisition target for competitors that are able to," she said.

A "silver lining" from the pandemic is that it has fueled a "rapid investment" in mobile and digital offerings in recent months, namely because most banks have been forced to restrict access to their lobbies, McWilliams added.

"If before they were looking at new adoption of technology as a cost-driven side of the business, now they're looking at it as strategic investment because they can't reach their customers, in many cases, in person," she said.

Looking down the road, the FDIC chief is watching which direction the industry takes as it balances the emerging online side of the business with the traditional brick-and-mortar model.

"There’s going to be a very interesting transformation," she said.

She can take that to the bank.