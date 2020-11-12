SC averages over 1,000 new coronavirus cases each day of past week, the worst in 2 months

With Thanksgiving two weeks away, South Carolina health officials are urging people to limit their activities until the feast and get tested before and after holiday gatherings to keep from spreading COVID-19.

While getting tested is encouraged regardless of holiday plans, it's particularly important for people not limiting their Thanksgiving to sharing a meal virtually or only with household members, to know they're not contagious before hosting or getting on the road and inadvertently spreading the potentially deadly virus, Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's interim public health director, said Thursday.

Likewise, people who travel, including college students, should get retested when they return, she said.

People at a gathering from different households should distance and wear masks when not eating. Curtailing activity beginning now will also help, she said.

Two weeks is generally how long people exposed to the virus are asked to quarantine, because symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear.

Gov. Henry McMaster echoed Traxler's advice.

“I would urge everybody, before the holidays, get tested, maybe get tested a couple of times. It doesn’t cost anything. Get tested, but always remember to watch that social distance," he told reporters Thursday at the Statehouse.

"Don’t huddle up. Don’t get in enclosed places, particularly for very long. Try to stay outside," he continued. "To me, the main message is get tested. Get tested and be careful.”

Officials are concerned about the holiday gatherings causes cases to spike.

South Carolina's state health agency has announced an average of 1,080 new coronavirus cases each of the last seven days, the highest the state has seen in over two months.

Because the number of new tests and cases can vary drastically by day, The Post and Courier also tracks a seven-day rolling average of new cases to give a clear sense of the rate of spread. See our charts of the Palmetto State's new cases at postandcourier.com/health/covid19/.

That number hasn't breached 1,000 since early September, according to data recorded by the newspaper, and had dipped below 650 in early October. But experts at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control warn that cases are on the rise as the weather drives people indoors, and worry that the holidays will exacerbate the spread.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day peaked in July, at over 1,900 cases. DHEC has made testing more accessible in the meantime, with nearly 2.5 million tests performed as of Thursday.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,243, which is 687 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 179,832 plus 10,658 probable cases

New deaths reported: 8

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,817 confirmed, 267 probable

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Total tests in S.C.: 2,249,528

Hospitalized patients: 810

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13. 8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top three counties for new coronavirus cases Thursday were Greenville, 250; Spartanburg, 127; and Lexington, 95.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County logged 49 new cases Thursday, while Berkeley counted 22 and Dorchester tallied 20.

Deaths

Of the eight new deaths that DHEC reported Thursday, seven victims were at least 65 years old, and one was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64. They'd lived in Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Laurens, Marion and Oconee counties.

Hospitalizations

On Thursday, DHEC reported 810 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 196 in intensive care and 91 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.

Seanna Adcox and Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.