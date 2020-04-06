SC automakers to keep production on hold as coronavirus spreads

South Carolina automakers Volvo and BMW are extending factory shutdowns through at least the end of this month due to the spread of COVID-19.
Volvo Cars said it will restart its $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville on May 4. The factory, which employs about 1,500 people building the S60 sedan, closed March 26 and was supposed to resume operations on April 15.
"The corona virus continues to impact Volvo Cars’ business as well as the situation for our customers and suppliers," the company said. "We have already taken a decision to temporarily halt production in our European and U.S. plants in order to protect our employees, secure jobs and limit the impact on our business in the long term."
Volvo reported a 31.2 percent sales drop worldwide in March. The U.S. market fared worst of all, with sales falling 42.7 percent compared to a year ago, snapping 14 consecutive months of growth
BMW, which employs about 11,000 people at its sprawling campus in the Upstate, said on Monday it will suspend operations through April 30. The plant shut down on March 29 and was originally scheduled to reopen on April 13.
"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been far reaching, and customer demand for our product has declined considerably," the German-based automaker said in a statement. "Stay-at-home orders are still active throughout the country and Mexico, which is adversely affecting our supply chain."
BMW has also suffered from factory shutdowns and weak global demand, notching a 15.3 percent U.S. sales decline during the first quarter.
The automaker said it will spend the next few weeks adjusting its production volumes and workforce structure while shifting model production "to reflect the changing market." The company, which builds X-model SUVs in Spartanburg County, did not provide details.
Mercedes-Benz Vans, which builds Sprinter vehicles primarily for commercial customers at its North Charleston plant, began winding down production on March 23 for at least a two-week hiatus. It wasn't immediately clear whether the vanmaker plans to extend the factory shutdown.