SC automakers temporarily closing manufacturing plants due to coronavirus

South Carolina's vehicle manufacturers are temporarily closing their factories here and at other sites worldwide as the coronavirus takes a toll on sales and potentially workers' health.

Volvo Cars said it will halt production later this month and Mercedes-Benz Vans said it will start winding down production on Monday. BMW, which operates a sprawling manufacturing campus in the Upstate, said it will halt production on April 3.

"Our primary concerns are the health of our employees and the future of our business," said Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo's chief executive. "With the help of valuable supporting programs put in place by governments and authorities, we have been able to act quickly."

Volvo's plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville will be closed between March 26 and April 14. The same will be true for Volvo's plant in Sweden. The Belgium factory will remain closed through April 5. Staff in Volvo's offices will work from home starting March 26 and work hours will be reduced. Travel restrictions have already been in place.

"These actions will secure jobs and ensure that Volvo Cars can come back to normal production as soon as it is possible and safe," the company said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz Vans, which builds Sprinter vans at its North Charleston plant, said it will close for at least two weeks. The company said it is following the recommendation of health and government authorities and will "take further measures as required" to help contain the spread of the virus.

The vanmaker did not say when production would resume.

Mercedes-Benz is also temporarily closing its automobile plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Daimler, parent company to Mercedes-Benz Vans, has also suspended most of its European production.

"The employees' health and safety has top priority at Mercedes-Benz," the company said in a statement. "Therefore, the halt of production and administration is a measure to ensure this and to further contain the spread of the pandemic. Wherever essential work is necessary, the company will continue operations in coordination with the respective authorities. All appropriate precautions to prevent the infection of employees will be taken."

Laura Ullrich, regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said shutdowns will likely ripple throughout South Carolina's large network of automotive suppliers. South Carolina's auto industry accounts for $27 billion in annual economic impact and employs roughly 72,000 people.

"For those companies, even if they weren’t planning on shutting down, they’ve certainly seen a change in demand," she said adding that as Volvo and others shut down they're not going to need products from suppliers.

"If it’s just really a two-week shutdown, then this could just be rather temporary," Ullrich said. "The question right now is how long does that actually last. Most of the manufacturers we have been speaking to are still up and operating as of now."

She does, however, expect to see manufacturing layoffs register in next week's unemployment claims.

Earlier this month Volvo Cars reopened its four manufacturing plants in China after an extended closure period. Showroom traffic appears to be returning to normal in China's car market, the company said.

German automaker BMW previously announced factory closures in Europe and South Africa through April 19 due to the coronavirus. Late Friday, the company added its Spartanburg County plant to the list. It will close from April 3 through at least April 19.

"The health and protection of our associates is our top priority," BMW said in a statement. "At the same time, the dynamic development of the corona pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. BMW Manufacturing is taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly."

Bloomberg reported the Upstate plant is also having trouble getting engines and other parts from overseas.

"BMW imports many key components such as engines and transmissions from Europe, where production has virtually ground to a halt due to the spread of the coronavirus," Bloomberg reported. "The outbreak has also dampened demand in the U.S., where J.D. Power estimates sales may fall as low as 14 million vehicles this year from 17 million in 2019."

CEO Oliver Zipse said this week that sales and profits are expected to tumble as the virus spreads throughout Europe and North America, but he's hopeful the worst will be over by the second half of this year.

Nicolas Peter, the company's chief financial officer, said an earnings increase that had been expected to range between 6 percent and 8 percent has been cut to 2 percent to 4 percent for the year. The news follows a fourth quarter in which BMW's operating income increased 32 percent to $2.56 billion compared to 2018.

BMW’s Upstate plant, which employs roughly 11,000 people, remained the nation’s top vehicle exporter in 2019, retaining a title it’s held for six years by sending $9.6 billion worth of South Carolina-made X-model SUVs to foreign countries. Most of the 246,014 vehicles the German automaker shipped from its Spartanburg County campus in 2019 were moved through the Port of Charleston.

The coronavirus, which started showing up in China earlier this year and has now spread throughout the world, didn't appear to hurt exports last month. The State Ports Authority reported 17,418 vehicles — mostly BMWs — left Columbus Street Terminal in downtown Charleston last month. That's a mere eight more cars than the same period a year ago.

Several other automakers reported coronavirus-related shutdowns at U.S plants earlier this week, including: General Motors Co.; Ford Motor Co.; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV; Hyundai Motor Co.; Honda Motor Co.; Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG.