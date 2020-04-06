SC automakers keep production in neutral as coronavirus spreads

South Carolina automakers Volvo and BMW are extending factory shutdowns through at least the end of the month due to the spread of COVID-19.
Volvo Cars said it plans to restart its $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville on May 4. The factory, which employs about 1,500 workers building the S60 sedan, closed March 26 and was supposed to resume operations on April 15.
"The corona virus continues to impact Volvo Cars’ business as well as the situation for our customers and suppliers," the company said. "We have already taken a decision to temporarily halt production in our European and U.S. plants in order to protect our employees, secure jobs and limit the impact on our business in the long term."
Volvo reported a 31.2 percent sales drop worldwide in March. The U.S. market fared worst of all, with sales falling 42.7 percent compared to a year ago, snapping 14 consecutive months of growth.
BMW, which employs about 11,000 workers at its sprawling campus in the Upstate, said it will suspend operations through April 30. The plant shut down March 29 and was originally scheduled to reopen on April 13.
"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been far reaching, and customer demand for our product has declined considerably," the German-based automaker said in a statement. "Stay-at-home orders are still active throughout the country and Mexico, which is adversely affecting our supply chain."
BMW has also suffered from factory shutdowns and weak global demand, notching a 15.3 percent U.S. sales decline during the first quarter.
The automaker said it will spend the next few weeks adjusting its production volumes and workforce structure while shifting model production "to reflect the changing market." The company, which builds X-model SUVs in Spartanburg County, did not provide details.
Mercedes-Benz Vans, which builds Sprinter vehicles primarily for commercial customers at its North Charleston plant, began winding down production on March 23 for at least a two-week hiatus. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment and it isn't immediately clear whether the vanmaker plans to extend the factory shutdown.
The coronavirus-related pauses are also impacting other types of vehicle makers in the Palmetto State. Honda, which builds all-terrain and side-by-side recreational vehicles in Timmonsville, said it is extending a production suspension there and at other U.S. plants through May 1. Workers will receive benefits and health insurance during the period.
Despite the prolonged shutdowns, most overseas-based automakers — including Volvo and BMW — have enough cash to survive the short-term fallout from COVID-19, according to a report Tuesday.
"Liquidity is particularly strong among most European and Asian auto manufacturers, which provides a degree of confidence in their ability to manage through the next few quarters of high cash burn," said Falk Frey, senior vice president of Moody's Investors Service. "Also, the sizable government aid packages announced in late March will be beneficial for the sector, especially large enterprises" such as car manufacturers.
Falk said the key to credit ratings "will be the ability of automakers to recover profits, profit margins and cash generation within the next two years in order to remain adequately positioned in their respective rating categories."