SC authorities discover 29 previously unconfirmed coronavirus deaths as new cases plateau

South Carolina public health officials announced late Wednesday they have confirmed 29 previously unrecorded coronavirus deaths.

The newly identified deaths came as a result of ongoing cross analysis and double checking of deaths reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Wednesday's announcement bring South Carolina's statewide coronavirus toll to 232 deaths, the agency said.

"As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician. "This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected."

The 29 deaths were evenly distributed over a month, from March 25 to April 21, DHEC said.

"This does not significantly affect the our state’s public health actions, projections or the recommendations of DHEC," the agency said.

Meanwhile, the rate of new coronavirus cases has plateaued.

On Wednesday, DHEC reported 130 South Carolinians had tested positive for the virus, bringing the state total to 5,881 known cases.

State public health officials reported 11 new deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest of the state's victims include three residents each from Clarendon and Greenville counties, as well as two from Florence and one each from Beaufort, Berkeley and Richland counties.

The most recent projections indicate that 351 Palmetto State residents in total could die in the pandemic after contracting the virus, according to DHEC — dozens more than previous estimates.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Wednesday also saw a group representing South Carolina's hospitality industry lobby state officials to allow restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining on Monday and indoor dining as early as May 11 but no later than May 18.

That plan is pending approval by Gov. Henry McMaster.

But these and other calls for gradual returns to normal life come as DHEC has pushed back its possible time frame for relaxing containment measures.

Now, modified social distancing "may be possible" after June 14, according to projections on DHEC's website.

DHEC expects the rate of cases to continue growing through mid-May, with over 9,000 confirmed cases expected by May 16. For every confirmed case, DHEC estimates that an additional nine people are carrying the disease but haven't been tested.

Over 60 percent of the state's 11,412 hospital beds are occupied, according to DHEC, with 311 of them being used by COVID-19 patients.

The Charleston Animal Society, meanwhile, is taking part in broader relief efforts to animal shelters and rescues in need.

The North Charleston based nonprofit was selected by GreaterGood.org, a national nonprofit, to be a pet food distribution hub and on Thursday, a truck with cat food and litter will be dropped off, the Animal Society said.

In all, 10 pallets of cat food and five pallets of cat litter will be dropped off at the Animal Society, which will use some of the supplies for animal under its care, and send food and litter to the Bear Greer Cat Sanctuary and five other rescue organizations, officials with the nonprofit said.