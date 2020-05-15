SC authorities announce 9 new coronavirus deaths as case total approaches 8,500

With coronavirus cases and deaths plateauing as South Carolina officials continue to take steps to reopen the state, the return to normal has come in fits and starts, with residents, businesses and organizations remaining anxious that the disease could flare up.

In a sign of the still-uncertain times, the Summerville YMCA and other facilities announced they would reopen swimming pools and gyms Monday under new state guidelines, but officials have canceled the Cooper River Bridge Run. And Charleston Stage — the largest professional theater company in the state — will delay the opening of its upcoming season until January, citing “the uncertainty of the current COVID-19 health emergency,” according to a news release.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced nine new coronavirus deaths and 232 cases on Friday.

The latest daily update brings the number of deaths in the state to 380 and the total number of those infect to 8,407 since the illness was first diagnosed in the Palmetto State in early March, DHEC said.

Of the deaths announced on Friday, eight were individuals over age 65, DHEC said. Three lived in Sumter County. And one patient each came from Cherokee, Clarendon, Fairfield, Florence and Pickens counties. In addition, one person whose age was between ages 35 and 64 died in Clarendon County, DHEC said.

On Thursday, state health officials partnered with Saluda Regional Medical Center and held a free, mobile coronavirus testing clinic, DHEC said. In all, 375 people were tested and 11 testing events were scheduled for Friday statewide.

"Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added," DHEC said.

Anyone interested in finding mobile testing near them can visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Charleston officials said on Friday they plan to reopen the James Island Recreation Center and Herbert Hassel swimming pools on Monday. Hours will be limited, social distancing and other restrictions will be in place — restrooms will be open, but you can't change clothes in locker rooms — and reservations will be required by calling the pools. Swimmers will also have to have their temperatures checked before entering the pool areas.

Reservations can be made at 843-708-4104 for the James Island pool or 843-724-7344 for the Hassel pool.

Earlier this week, state court officials signaled that in-person jury trials could resume as early as July.

The memo, sent by S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty spurred criticism from some lawyers worried that trials are conducted in close quarters and resuming the proceedings could pose a public health risk as the virus continues to spread around the state.

In Charleston on Friday, Mayor John Tecklenburg said the city would allow outdoor dining on private property and public sidewalks for the near future. Business must apply first, however.