SC Aquarium, museums across US push Congress for emergency funding to stay afloat

The S.C. Aquarium's doors may be temporarily closed, but inside it's still teeming with life.

About 5,000 animals live at the Concord Street attraction, requiring time, attention and a commodity that's running low for nonprofit aquariums and museums everywhere: money.

With its primary revenue source — director visitor spending — cut off during the coronavirus pandemic, the S.C. Aquarium has had to dip into reserves and turn to emergency fundraising to stay afloat.

"The longer the doors remain closed, the faster that money runs out," said Kevin Mills, the aquarium's president.

As the closure continues, the staff and board members will have to focus on the “most critical, core aspects" of their operation, the care of the animals and maintenance of the building.

The health crisis came at the worst possible time for most Charleston-area attractions, many of which make a large chunk of their annual revenue during the spring and early summer.

From spring break to Labor Day, the aquarium typically sees about 70 percent of its annual visitation, Mills said.

Now facing a dramatic drop in revenue, the S.C. Aquarium and other similar institutions across the country have put out a call to Congress, asking that museums, aquariums and zoos to be included in the next round of federal coronavirus relief funding.

A form is now available on the S.C. Aquarium website, encouraging people to write in with their support.

"Please join us in asking Congress to include U.S. aquariums, zoos and other non-profit cultural organizations in emergency relief funding during these unprecedented times," it reads.

The campaign was coordinated by the Aquarium Conservation Partnership, a coalition of about 25 aquariums across the U.S., including the New England Aquarium in Boston, the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and the North Carolina Aquariums.

They're asking Congress to allocate at least $6 billion to the Institute for Museum and Library Services, an independent federal agency that provides support to museums, zoos and aquariums in the form of grants.

The S.C. Aquarium is also part of the much larger Association of Zoos & Aquariums, which, along with eight other museum associations, co-signed a letter to Congressional leaders last month asking for aid.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In it, they estimated museums in the U.S. had been losing $33 million a day during the coronavirus health crisis.

"As we write this letter, museums of all sizes are experiencing closures, attendance free-fall, canceled events, and actual layoffs," the museum leaders wrote. "This will escalate, day by-day, as closures and cancellations continue."

Visitation was described in the letter as museums' "economic lifeblood." Without it, the letters' authors predict about 30 percent of museums will not reopen if they don't receive "significant and immediate" financial aid.

The Charleston aquarium gets about 80 percent of its funding from visitors, Mills said. With that revenue source gone, it will continue to have to rely on reserves and charitable giving to keep things running.

Museums and aquariums, along with all nonprofits, were included in the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program which gave loans to businesses that are forgivable if the money is spent on payrolls.

Mills said the S.C. Aquarium was able to get funding through that program, but he knows of other zoos and aquariums that weren't as lucky. The first round of funding ran out last week, and a second is being negotiated in Washington.

Those funds are restricted in how they can be used, so Mills said he and others in the sector still think it's vital for museums, aquariums and zoos to have access to other forms of aid.

Until it's safe for them to reopen, Mills said, they don't have a way to build up business again.

The aquarium has had some success with grassroots fundraising, Mills said. About $40,00 has come into the aquarium's coffers from immediate online donations. Donation options were also added to the aquarium's "virtual visit" videos, which are streamed live on its Facebook page.

The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, another local nonprofit museum, has taken up the same tactic.

Though the contributions can't come close to the visitor spending that's been lost, executive director Nichole Myles said it's encouraging to see the community "continue to place value" on what museums do.