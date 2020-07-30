SC approves online-only school plans but in-person classes must start by mid-September

COLUMBIA — The back-to-school plans for several South Carolina school districts that intend to start the academic year fully online received state approval Thursday but with a caveat: In-person instruction must start by mid-September.

Of the 25 district plans to be officially cleared in the second round of approvals, three — including the state's largest, Greenville County — gave no timetable for bringing students back for their hybrid option that offers a weekly mix of in-classroom and online learning. Instead, they vaguely tied the return to a drop in local COVID-19 cases.

So state education chief Molly Spearman, who required all reopening plans to include both a virtual and in-person option that brings students in at least once a week, set a date for them — no later than the Monday after Labor Day, Sept. 14.

In conversations with the local superintendents, Spearman learned "they really all planned to get there sometime in September but hadn't listed it in their plan explicitly, so we listed it as a condition of approval," said her spokesman, Ryan Brown.

"Obviously the situation is fluid," he added. "If something drastically changes" with COVID-19, the date will be reevaluated.

The other two districts given the caveat are Beaufort and Calhoun counties. Orangeburg County schools are starting all-virtual also but plan to bring all students back five days a week starting Sept. 14.

Greenville County officials have no problem with the condition, said district spokesman Tim Waller.

The district's in-person, hybrid plan splits students into four groups and brings each in for one or two days weekly, depending on how the virus is spreading locally and input from local hospitals.

Eventually, that will transition to five days a week. At this point, the district isn't even sure which model will start the school year. Officials will announce their decision Aug. 10, two weeks before opening day, Waller said.

The approvals come as teachers with the grassroots group SC for Ed continue their "Virtual Until Safe" campaign, protesting any return to the classroom until virus spread drastically declines. Spearman has said virtual options will help teachers feel safe coming back to school.

Parents for about 30 percent of Greenville County's 77,000 students have signed their children up for its all-virtual option, allowing those who do come to school to socially distance. In its one-day-a-week model, each classroom will consist of five to eight students. Those numbers double when students come in for two days a week, Waller said.

"Our goal from the very start is to have students in school, preferably five days a week," he said. "We feel very good about the fact we've been approved."

The latest approvals bring the total number of districts allowed to proceed with their plans to 31, or almost 40 percent of districts statewide.

Fourteen of those are offering parents the option of five days a week in the classroom, as Gov. Henry McMaster asked every district to do.

While 10 offer that for all students, four do so only in the elementary grades, which require adult help for online learning to happen, at ages students are too young to leave at home alone.

Sixteen districts — including the three with conditional approval — put all students in a hybrid model as their in-person option.

Those include four of Lexington County's five districts. Lexington 3 is among those offering K-5 students a full-week option.

Opening day for all 31 ranges from Aug. 17, the normal start for South Carolina schools, to Sept. 8, the day McMaster suggested.

On Wednesday, McMaster repeated his preference for face-to-face teaching but said he thinks Spearman's "doing a fine job" reviewing plans, despite declining his request to reject any without a full-week option.

"There's no substitute for a live, trained, skilled teacher," he said. "We know if a child misses two or three months of school, it’s rough to catch back up. If you go any longer than that it gets worse. The real tragedy of this is, the children who need to be in school the most — those in lower-income and rural areas — are the ones the lack of face-to-face instruction will hurt the most."

Aiken County officials decided Wednesday to delay opening by two weeks, to Aug. 31, to allow more time to plan and train teachers for its all-virtual option. About 30 percent of its 25,000 students signed up by last week's deadline, exceeding expectations, said district spokesman Mike Rosier.

Now the district is busy arranging for computer devices and Wi-Fi hotspots for students who need them, and figuring out which teachers will provide the online learning; 130 are needed for just the elementary grades. Teachers particularly concerned about being back in front of students have until Friday to volunteer, he said.

"It's a big logistical undertaking," Rosier said.

Kershaw County gives parents three options — a traditional, five-days-a-week, in-person schedule; a live-streamed virtual option where students at home participate in lessons and can ask questions simultaneously with their classmates at school; and a self-paced, all-virtual option.

The self-paced option is for parents who don't want to send their children back but can't sit down with them during the normal school day to assist, said Superintendent Shane Robbins.

Parents are choosing their option now, but in a recent survey, about 55 percent of respondents selected one of the two virtual plans, while 45 percent wanted face-to-face learning.

"I really thought we'd have more families choose face to face, so the number surprised me a little bit," Robbins said.

Six districts have yet to turn in a plan. The deadline for submission was supposed to be July 17. But McMaster's request two days earlier prompted many to ask for an extension.