SC approaches 7,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, with testing levels high

South Carolina approached 7,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Feb. 7 as confirmed cases surpassed 400,000.

More than 5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed across the state since the pandemic reached South Carolina in 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

For the cases confirmed on Feb. 7, 35,718 tests were conducted, a significant increase from testing levels earlier in the pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,228.

Total cases in S.C.: 412,996 confirmed, 53,377 probable.

New deaths reported: 35 confirmed, 8 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,849 confirmed, 802 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 77.16 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 42nd as of Feb. 6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens, Dillon and Greenville, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 157 new cases, while Berkeley counted 68 and Dorchester saw 79.

Deaths

Six of the 35 new confirmed deaths reported on Feb. 7 were patients aged 35 to 64 and the rest were aged 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,526 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 7, 359 were in the ICU and 224 were using ventilators.

What do the experts say?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages folks to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.

DHEC's COVID-19 testing sites are available statewide. Go to scdhec.gov/FindATest to find a nearby location.