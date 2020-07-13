SC approaches 60,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths as hospitalizations keep climbing

South Carolina approached 60,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday as hospitalizations continued to climb.

Following the pattern of the past week, double-digit deaths were reported, and the state is nearing 1,000 fatalities. Nearly 1,500 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, and more than 200 people are on ventilators, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A high percentage of people are testing positive for the virus, and Charleston County continues to be one of the areas most affected in the state, regularly logging around 300 new cases a day or more.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,532

Total number of cases in S.C.: 58,003

Number of new deaths reported: 13

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 961

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,488, with 205 on ventilators

Percent of tests that were positive: 21.2 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 553,515

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state in new cases with 279, while Richland County reported 124, Horry County logged 121 and Greenville County counted 118.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to Charleston's new cases, Berkeley counted 85 and Dorchester saw 82.

Deaths

Of the newly deceased patients, 12 were 65 or older and resided in Charleston, Clarendon, Greenville, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland and York counties. One patient was 35 to 64 years old and lived in Bamberg County.

What do experts say?

Authorities and health experts continue to beg Palmetto State residents to wear masks and avoid crowds whenever possible. As businesses continue to reopen without a statewide mask ordinance, local authorities are stepping in to require safety precautions, and doctors are asking people to abide by public health guidelines even when not legally required.

The continuing spike in cases, giving South Carolina one of the fastest growing infection rates in the world, is a concern for hospitals that are already working with exhausted staff and limited protective equipment.