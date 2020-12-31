SC approaches 5,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as new case numbers remain high

South Carolina reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increasingly common marker as community spread of the virus appears to worsen.

The state has confirmed nearly 5,000 deaths related to the coronavirus. More than 2,000 residents were hospitalized with a confirmed case of coronavirus on Thursday, with almost 200 on ventilators.

A high percentage of COVID-19 tests are returning a positive result for the virus. Out of 10,396 tests conducted for Thursday's report, 31.2 percent were positive. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results would be a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Nearly 300,000 tests have been performed overall across South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC officials said they would not report new numbers on Friday, but that day's update will be provided on Saturday.

As of Thursday morning, 39,100 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,234, which is 1,947 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 283,424, plus 24,083 probable cases

New deaths reported: 39

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,885 confirmed, 411 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,663,351

Hospitalized patients: 2,025

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 26.7 percent

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Thursday were Greenville, 462; York, 253; and Richland, 253.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 235 new cases; Berkeley, 119; and Dorchester, 130.

DHEC reported three more deaths in the area on Thursday, with one patient each from Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties dying this week after contracting COVID-19.

Charleston County officials said Thursday that the St. Paul’s Service Center, located at 5962 Highway 165 in Ravenel, will be closed until Monday due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Deaths

Of the 39 new deaths reported, four were patients aged 35 to 64, while the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Abbeville, Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lee, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,025 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, 400 were in intensive care and 199 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.