SC approaches 2 million total tests for coronavirus; officials encourage monthly testing

South Carolina approached 2 million total tests conducted for the coronavirus on Monday, though the number of those tested for each daily report continued to fluctuate.

Out of 6,158 people tested for Monday's report, 12.3 percent of tests were positive for the virus. By comparison, more than 11,000 tests were conducted for Sunday's report.

Overall, the state's seven-day average for the percent of positive tests is 11.9 percent, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Physicians say 5 percent or fewer positive tests could indicate the spread of COVID-19 is slowing.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 755, which is 378 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 163,946, plus 7,555 probable cases

New deaths reported: 20

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,587 confirmed, 236 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 1,909,419

Hospitalized patients: 737

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Monday were Greenville, 139; Spartanburg, 68; and Pickens, 57.

What the about tri-county?

Charleston County had 26 new cases while Berkeley had 12 and Dorchester had 14, according to DHEC.

Another Charleston County resident has died after contracting the virus, DHEC reported Monday.

Deaths

Of the 20 new deaths, 10 were elderly patients aged 65 and older and 10 were middle-aged patients ages 35 to 64.

They lived in Anderson, Charleston, Darlington, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Marlboro, Newberry, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

On Monday, DHEC reported 737 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 201 in intensive care and 93 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 113 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 293 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.