SC appeals case will be heard over video call for the first time

With the novel coronavirus shuttering courtrooms, a panel of South Carolina judges will consider two cases next week in the state’s first virtual appeals hearing.

Tuesday’s video conference will include a state prosecutor, three judges from the state court of appeals and defense attorneys arguing against separate convictions on murder and criminal sexual conduct charges.

Members of the public may also join the call.

It’s the latest signal that South Carolina’s courts have aimed to stay open while the deadly pandemic has kept many judges, lawyers and individuals out of courtrooms.

All jury trials are suspended. But S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has urged judges of local trial courts to continue handling most other matters on their dockets. Beatty has stressed that those hearings should be conducted virtually when possible.

“Despite these alterations to court operations, it is critically important that every reasonable effort is made to provide access to the courts, protect the constitutional rights of individuals, and ensure that justice is served,” Beatty wrote to the state’s judges on April 24.

Beatty’s orders have largely addressed the criminal and civil matters handled in the state’s trial courts. Tuesday’s hearing points to another key aspect of the state’s justice system: the right to appeal.

The South Carolina Commission on Indigent Defense is handling both cases Tuesday. Bob Dudek, that office’s chief appellate attorney, said the opportunity to argue the cases virtually is a welcome sign for the rights of defendants.

“I think everybody wants to see the system continue to work, and not to grind to a halt,” he said.

Dudek will be joined by appellate defender Kat Hudgins. They’re representing Howard James Woods Jr., convicted of criminal sexual conduct, and Steven Louis Barnes, convicted of murder.

Assistant Attorney General Mark Reynolds Farthing will argue the cases on behalf of prosecutors.

Woods’ appeal argues that his conviction was invalid because the trial included witness testimony about conduct that occurred prior to events alleged in his indictment. The appeal from Barnes contends the trial court should have dismissed his indictment because prosecutors violated his rights to a speedy trial, among other issues.

The video conference is scheduled to run much like a hearing conducted in person.

Lawyers on both sides said they have set up podiums in their offices. Like usual, each will be given 10 minutes to make their case and answer questions from the panel of judges. Lawyers and court staff tested their setup on April 28 with no major hiccups.

Members of the public may request to view the live hearing by emailing court administration staff at ctappfilings@sccourts.org.