SC announces 46 new coronavirus cases, bringing state to 173 total

South Carolina announced 46 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state to 173 total cases in 30 counties.

The new numbers include several patients in counties that hadn't previously recorded a case, including two in Greenwood County and one apiece in Colleton, Dillon, Edgefield, Marlboro and Newberry counties.

There were also six new cases each in Kershaw and Lexington counties; five in Greenville County; four apiece in Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, and Lexington counties; two in Sumter County; and one new case per county in Darlington, Horry, Orangeburg, Spartanburg and York counties.

Officials at Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced five new coronavirus cases Saturday morning, a few hours before Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood County announced two new cases of their own.

The Self Regional cases were identified through a drive-through screening that the hospital provides to Greenwood and six surrounding counties, the hospital said in a statement.

A Roper patient who died Friday night was diagnosed earlier this week, the hospital system said in a statement. They had "significant previous medical conditions" and died of complications arising from COVID-19.

"Today, we are asking that patients who have been screened for COVID-19, are waiting for results and need to return for care to call one of our healthcare facilities ahead of time so we can properly meet their needs," the hospital system said.

While many counties have one or two cases, hotspots like Kershaw County have dozens of positive tests.

On Monday night, Courtney Doster of Kershaw took her 7-month-old son, Emmett, to an urgent care clinic where he was tested for COVID-19. Her mother, who lives in a small community near Camden, had tested positive for the illness on March 14 so the family had exposure to the virus.

After Emmett tested positive, DHEC ordered Doster and her family to quarantine themselves at home until April 1.

“It is intense and scary having to stay home, but we know it’s for the best,” she said. “We want to encourage people to take the symptoms seriously.”

Doster said they have family members dropping off supplies at their back door and are able to have their two older, ages 2 and 4, children play outside for brief periods because they live in the country and don’t have other people near their property.

She’s been working to keep her other kids occupied. Her family has been keeping busy with small projects around the house while also keeping a close eye on Emmett’s breathing and other symptoms.

He is coughing and was running a fever of 104 degrees when they took him to the urgent care clinic. He was found to have pneumonia, which is a sign of a more serious form of COVID-19.

Doster’s advice to South Carolinians is simple: Wash your hands, stay inside and “definitely keep those small babies home.”

Authorities barred access to beaches and continued the ban on large gatherings, and restaurants continued offering take-out deals and curbside pick-up to recoup some of the cost.

Saturday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster directed the Department of Revenue to waive some regulations so that restaurants could include sealed containers of alcohol with to-go orders.

McMaster also ordered the department to match the federal government's extended deadline for income tax to July 15.

Meanwhile, a University of South Carolina student who'd remained on campus through the school's closure tested positive for COVID-19. They and 17 others who remained in the dorm are quarantined, and will begin online classes with the rest of the school Monday.

Trident Technical College announced it would continue online-only classes throughout the semester.

In Charleston County, the sheriff's office shut down onsite video visitation beginning Sunday, instead setting up all visits online.

A previous version of this story misstated the number of deaths. There have been three.