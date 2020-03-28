SC schools closed through April as state announces 121 new cases of coronavirus

As the rate of coronavirus infection in South Carolina continued to climb Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the state's schools to close through April.

A March 15 executive order closed public schools through March, and Charleston County School District announced its students will continue online learning through mid-April.

"Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home," McMaster's office said in a statement released alongside the executive order. "We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children."

Officials will reopen schools earlier if possible, the statement said.

Two more South Carolinians have died after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the Palmetto State to 15 fatalities and 660 total cases in 40 counties.

“Having to report two additional deaths today is a critical reminder of how serious this situation is and how we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and our communities from the spread of COVID-19," Department of Health and Environmental Control physician Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

Both of the patients who died had underlying health conditions and were elderly, according to DHEC. One was a Richland County resident, and the other lived in Horry County.

One of the patients was being treated at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, spokeswoman Dawn Bryant said. It's the hospital system's first fatality related to COVID-19.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the patient’s loved ones for this profound loss,” said Bruce Bailey, the hospital system's president and CEO.

The 121 new cases announced Saturday are largely due to a backlog of tests, DHEC said. Laboratories across the nation have been dealing with a shortage of the chemicals needed to process samples.

The new cases include 16 positive tests from Charleston and Richland counties, 14 from Sumter County and 13 from York County.

Charleston County has the highest total cases in the state with 108, followed by Richland County with 81 and Kershaw county with 77.

DHEC said it restocked its chemical supply Friday and is processing tests as normal, working extended hours every day of the week.

About 140 National Guard troops were transporting medical supplies and personal protective equipment throughout the state using military trucks Saturday.

"We're just working in support of DHEC," Capt. Jessica Donnelly said. "That's been our only mission."

The department is no longer attempting to track down and notify every person who has come into contact with a confirmed case, and has asked South Carolinians to socially isolate and wash their hands frequently even if they don't have reason to believe they've been exposed.

Gov. Henry McMaster is the only authority with the power to order South Carolinians to stay home, the Attorney General's Office said in a nonbinding opinion, but Charleston and Columbia have issued city-wide shelter-in-place directions and shuttered many public gathering places.

Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island kept their bans on out-of-town visitors after the opinion, while Folly Beach briefly reopened the beach but resurrected its barricades Friday evening. Edisto Beach retracted its restrictions upon reading the opinion and will reconvene to discuss the closures Monday, Mayor Jane Darby said.

“This isn’t just happening in big cities and faraway countries,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands. “COVID-19 is here in our region, and the threat is real. Do not underestimate this insidious virus."