SC announces 6 new cases of coronavirus, bringing state's total to 19

State officials announced a slew of new presumptive positive coronavirus tests Saturday, including several in counties that hadn't previously identified any instances of the illness.
The new cases bring South Carolina’s number of positive tests to 19 patients in six counties, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
They join 13 previously identified patients, 11 of whom are in Kershaw and Lancaster counties.
There are now three cases in Beaufort County, which hadn't previously identified a case. Two of the patients are close contacts who'd had exposure to COVID-19 out-of-state, while the third patient had recently traveled internationally, according to DHEC. All patients are isolated at home.
Two of the new cases are from Kershaw County and one is from Lexington County. All of the new patients are isolated and hospitalized, and none have an identified source of exposure.
The new Lexington County patient lived at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have restricted visitation in conjunction with Gov. Henry McMaster's state of emergency declaration Friday, to guard against vulnerable residents' exposure.
"We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole," said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.
Any South Carolinian showing symptoms — which include coughing, fever and shortness of breath — can visit MUSC.care for a free telehealth screening.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.