SC announces 44 more coronavirus patients, 2 deaths, bringing total to 342 cases

South Carolina announced 44 new coronavirus cases and two related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 342 patients, seven of whom have died.

The patients who died were both elderly, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said. One was from Florence County and had underlying health conditions, the other was from Horry County and did not.

The new cases include eight in Greenville County and five in Charleston County, as well as four cases each in Kershaw, Richland, Sumter and York counties. A total of 36 counties are now affected.

Among the newly identified patients is a College of Charleston faculty member, the university announced Tuesday evening. University officials have learned of other potential unconfirmed cases among "campus community," the announcement read.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Education Superintendent Molly Spearman jointly announced Tuesday the state's schools would not reopen in April. Nine days ago, McMaster ordered all schools and colleges to close through March 31. The extension hasn't officially been ordered yet, but officials wanted to give a heads up that it's coming.

It means 730,000 children in public schools must continue learning at home through a combination of online instruction and paperwork, possibly leaving just one month of traditional schooling. Classes are slated to end between May 27 and June 8, depending on the school district.

Colleges across the state have already moved classes online through the duration of the semester.

Spearman has told parents not to stress about their children’s at-home schoolwork.

“We understand, particularly in our health care workers, how difficult this is,” she said last week. “Do the best you can with your students and don’t feel you have to put undue stress on yourself or your children to get the materials in. We’re going to be very, very understanding of that, and we realize we may be in this for the long haul.”

The high-stakes, state-standardized tests students take each spring have already been canceled, after federal officials approved Spearman’s request for a waiver.

In Charleston County, district officials were already bracing for school closures that extended beyond the governor’s original mandate. Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait announced Monday it was unlikely that Charleston’s public school students would be able to return to school immediately after their spring break in mid-April.

The district is working to schedule additional technology device distribution days for students that did not already receive Chromebooks or iPads to complete schoolwork on. Spokesman Andy Pruitt estimated Friday that around 10,000 or so devices went home to students last week. Others were sent home with worksheets and info packets.

“We moved to close schools fairly rapidly. And at that point, I don't think we all sufficiently understood the amount of time that children might be out, so we're stepping up the issuance of devices,” Postlewait said. “That still means there has to be a way for children to get online.”

In Berkeley County, where four cases have been identified by the state health department, school officials sent a note to parents Monday afternoon that an individual in the College Park Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Per state guidelines, the District is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide contact information to anyone that DHEC deems appropriate to notify to take further precautions," Principal Ingrid Dukes wrote to parents. "If you are not contacted by DHEC, DHEC has not identified you as a high exposure risk."

A spokesman for the Berkeley County School District would not say if the individual who tested positive was an employee or in what way the person was connected to the school.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Tracy Burkett, parent to a seventh-grader at Laing Middle and a ninth-grader at Charleston County School of the Arts, said her kids were going to be disappointed when they found out they wouldn’t be going back to school anytime soon.

“They both want to go back. I think this has been disorienting for them,” she said.

Earlier this year, her seventh-grader had been cast as the lead in her school play, which has been canceled.

“It is sad, but my children understand how necessary this is and that being home is hard and being online is certainly not optimal but that there’s a reason for it,” she said.

DHEC has so far taken $10 million out of the $45 million fund legislators approved last week for fighting coronavirus.

Director Rick Toomey said the agency has hired more people, ordered protective equipment for medical personnel and expanded telemedicine capacity.

The money is also being used for "overtime for staff working very long hours," he said in a teleconference briefing with reporters. He gave no specifics on the number of employees hired or equipment ordered.

An employee at International Paper's Mill in Eastover, located about 20 miles southeast of Columbia, was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

International Paper, in a statement, said the employee will remain in self-isolation for 14 days. Co-workers who may have come in close contact with the employee are also in quarantine. Areas where the employee spent time have been cleaned and disinfected.

The Eastover mill employs more than 600 people. Paper products produced there are used in a variety of industries, including healthcare, insurance and finance, education and public administration.

The Department of Homeland Security lists International Paper as an "essential industry," which means the company has remained operational producing goods in the food, medical supplies and pharmaceutical supply chains needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As hospitals deal with the influx of patients, many health systems worry about maintaining the necessary level of supplies, particularly for the protection of medical workers.

Tidelands Health urgently needs volunteers who can sew, hospital officials said Tuesday. The health system has thousands of unused N95 masks, but the elastic straps have become brittle while the masks were in storage. They must be replaced by a sewing machine, not by hand, officials said.

Hospital officials asked that anyone who can help fill out a form on their website, tidelandshealth.org.

Jessica Holdman, Jenna Schiferl and Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.