SC announces 241 new coronavirus cases, bringing state to 2,792 total cases, 67 deaths

Louise Beale wiped tears from her face as a nurse escorted her down a red carpet outside Trident Medical Center in North Charleston on Thursday night. She was cleared for release after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month.

Beale came down to the Lowcountry from New York City to visit her daughter, Shanae Taylor, in Walterboro, but later fell ill. After spending 13 days in the hospital, she will still have to self-quarantine for two weeks.

“Thank God for life, thank God for life, I’m just glad to be here,” she said as she was reunited with her daughter.

There were times when Taylor and her mother thought they might have to prepare for the worst. On one night, Beale began to tell her daughter what to do in case she died.

"I really thought I would never see her again," Taylor said. "I had to hang up and call her back because it really broke me down so we have to take it serious."

The 81-year-old is one of thousands who've been sickened in South Carolina by the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Public health officials identified 241 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and announced the deaths of four patients.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has now logged a total of 2,792 cases and 67 deaths.

Four elderly COVID-19 patients with underlying health conditions have died since Wednesday afternoon, according to DHEC. They lived in Anderson, Beaufort, Lee and Lexington counties.

As of Wednesday, the department had received results from 26,296 coronavirus tests.

African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler said on Thursday.

In South Carolina, 38 percent of those who have contracted the virus are African American, along with 44 percent of those who've died after testing positive, Traxler said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, African Americans make up just over 27 percent of South Carolina's population.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that three inmates and one deputy at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

A total of six inmates have fallen ill at the jail since the first case was announced on Sunday.

Concerns over the potential for the virus to spread among jail and prison inmates around the state prompted the American Civil Liberties Union's South Carolina chapter to send a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday asking that he take action to protect the health and well-being of inmates.

"The spread of this virus poses an enormous and potentially catastrophic risk to incarcerated individuals and staff in correctional facilities," according to the letter. "In particular, the fact that social distancing is extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible in a prison environment, makes correctional facilities especially prone to viral spread."

Beginning Monday, DHEC will issue all Women, Infant and Children (WIC) nutrition services by phone.

In response to product shortages resulting from COVID-19, the department also has expanded the product size options for WIC purchases. Participants may now buy half-gallons of milk and smaller portions of cheese or cereal.

DHEC data show that 40 percent of reported fatalities have been ages 71 through 80, while 35 percent were over 81. Two percent of the deceased patients were in their 30s, while the rest were older than 50.

According to the data, 65 percent of the deceased patients were men.

Roper St. Francis Health has diagnosed 141 confirmed cases of the virus. Sixteen of those patients are hospitalized, officials said.

The health care system plans to expand its partnership with the Charleston County School District three more weeks to help care for medical workers' elementary school-aged children. The program enables employees to continue working during the pandemic, a release said.

Gregory Yee and Gavin McIntyre contributed to this report.