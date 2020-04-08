SC announces 12 more deaths from coronavirus, 2,552 total cases

South Carolina announced a dozen deaths Wednesday, the highest number of fatalities in coronavirus patients on a single day the state has seen.
There are now 2,552 total cases in the state, and 63 South Carolinians have died, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The 12 patients who died most recently include three Spartanburg County residents and three patients from Richland County. Clarendon, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, McCormick and Newberry counties tallied one death each.
Each of the patients had underlying health conditions, DHEC said, and 10 of the 12 were elderly.
Saturday had the next-highest number of deaths, when six patients succumbed to COVID-19.
DHEC now expects the daily growth in fatalities to peak with 14 new deaths on April 25, and projects that 470 South Carolinians could die by early August if residents continue social distancing through May.
The number of total expected deaths has risen by more than 20 since Tuesday afternoon.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced four new positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and said that the hospital system has tested 131 patients, 53 of whom have been cleared.
Fifteen coronavirus patients are hospitalized, and nine more are isolated and awaiting test results, Roper officials said.
The hospital system is accepting donations of protective gear as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.
So far, Roper has received 12,000 gloves, 240 N95 masks and 100 drapes at its North Charleston donation center. They're accepting donations of cleaning supplies and medical equipment, and on Wednesday added scrubs in good condition to the list of desired items.
The system will throw a drive-by parade at 10 a.m. Thursday around their Berkeley campus, encouraging medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.
Hospitals will be at peak resource usage April 24, according to DHEC's projections, when patients are expected to require over 120 ventilators and over 700 beds.
Among those who've tested positive is a Horry County Schools employee who was working at a meal distribution site. The employee wasn't presenting any symptoms when screened before their last day of work on April 2, the district said.
The site, Socastee Elementary School, has since closed for disinfection and sent community members to another area school for grab-and-go meals. The district has asked other employees who had contact with the person who tested positive to self-quarantine for two weeks.
In Orangeburg, city officials declared a state of emergency and passed a curfew prohibiting anyone from being outside from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The curfew goes into effect on Thursday and makes exceptions for people driving commercial vehicles carrying essential supplies such as food, water, medicine, medical supplies and fuel; people performing essential or emergency response services; and people traveling to and from their job or business.
Violation of the curfew is an infraction punishable by a fine of up to $100.
Gov. Henry McMaster, meanwhile, issued an executive order on Wednesday aimed at helping furloughed workers as social distancing measures have placed a strain on businesses around the Palmetto State.
The order directs the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to consider "a voluntary payment, or series of payments, made by an employer to an employee in response to furloughing the employee" as a form of severance pay, meaning the furloughed employee will not lose eligibility for unemployment benefits, according to a statement by McMaster's office.