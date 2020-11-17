SC adds over 1,000 new coronavirus cases, with nearly 1,550 nursing home deaths since March

Cases of the coronavirus at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in South Carolina are matching the overall spike in incidence of the disease at centers across the country. Since the pandemic began, over 11,100 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 122 separate outbreaks among staff and residents in South Carolina alone.

The increase is tied to the overall jump in cases among the general population, experts say.

Meantime, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said on Tuesday he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, so he will quarantine himself and work from home for two weeks. He said he feels fine and has no symptoms, but is complying with CDC guidelines.

In addition to the 1,524 deaths among long-term care residents, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed 24 cases of staff members dying from the novel coronavirus.

In total, 7,224 residents of long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus, along with 3,948 staff, according to DHEC.

According to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, South Carolina is not alone. Data released by Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services show that with the spike in new COVID cases in the general U.S. population, weekly nursing home cases are also on the rise.

According to Johns Hopkins, weekly new COVID cases in the general U.S. population rose by 140 percent to 572,613,527 new cases the week of Nov. 1. A similar uptick in new cases in nursing homes occurred when cases in the surrounding community started rising in mid-September.

“Trying to protect nursing home residents without controlling community spread is a losing battle,” Tamara Konetzka, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care with the University of Chicago, said recently.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,088, which is 589 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 186,528, plus 11,372 probable cases

New deaths reported: 11

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,884 confirmed, 272 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,371,056

Hospitalized patients: 800

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 14.9 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday were Greenville, 167; York, 118; and Horry, 85.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 45 new cases, Berkeley logged 21 and Dorchester reported 17.

Deaths

Of the 11 new deaths that DHEC reported Tuesday, one was a young adult aged 18 to 34 and three were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64. The rest were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Chesterfield, Florence, Lexington, Marlboro, Newberry, Oconee, Richland, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 224 were in intensive care and 106 were on ventilators.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 11,172 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 7,224 residents and 3,948 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,524 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 21 percent. Twenty-four workers also have died. Together, they account for 40 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Tuesday shows.

Of the 685 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 408. There are active outbreaks at 122 of them.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 473 facilities; 180 do not allow it; and 32 did not report.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.