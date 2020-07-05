SC adds more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

COLUMBIA — Following a month of rises in daily case numbers and hospitalizations, South Carolina is beginning another week with a record number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus and a high percentage of people testing positive for the virus.

South Carolina logged more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with eight more deaths blamed on the illness, public health officials said.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has set up more than 40 pop-up testing clinics, with many of them in under-served and rural communities. Through Aug. 4, 42 mobile testing events are planned around South Carolina, in addition to 170 permanent sites.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,463, plus two new probable cases

Total number of cases in S.C.: 44,717, plus 130 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 8, plus one probable death

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 813, plus seven probable deaths

Number of patients currently hospitalized: 1,251

Percent of tests that were positive: 16.6 percent

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Total number of tests in S.C.: 473,543

Hospital Bed Occupancy:

As of this Sunday, 68 percent of all hospital beds are in use, with 1,251 of the 7,296 occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Hospitalizations have risen steadily over the past few weeks, and 61 more patients are hospitalized today across the state than yesterday.

Which areas are hardest-hit?

Charleston County led the state Sunday in new confirmed cases with 276, while Greenville County picked up another 168. Horry County added 158 and Richland County picked up 116.

Deaths

Five of Sunday’s eight deaths occurred in elderly residents, while three were between 34 and 64 years old. They lived in Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties. A probable death occurred in an individual from Lexington County.

What do experts say?

The rise in the number of people hospitalized with the virus has concerned medical officials. Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis Healthcare warned that their hospitals were preparing for a rise in new cases, and begged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing.