SC adds 732 COVID-19 cases as state closes in on 450,000 positive test results in a year

South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 732 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths as confirmed infections in the state inch toward 450,000.

Of those 32 deaths, one was a young adult from Richland County.

On March 5, 2020, leaders at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control urged residents not to panic at the prospect of coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State.

The next day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed two South Carolinians had tested positive for the novel coronavirus: an elderly patient in Kershaw County, and a Charleston County health care worker who'd recently returned from a trip to Italy.

As vaccines become more readily available, South Carolina is on track to hit more than 450,000 confirmed cases March 8.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 732 confirmed, 131 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 449,977 confirmed, 75,888 probable.

Percent positive: 4.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 32 confirmed, six probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,744 confirmed, 1,010 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.2 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

44th as of March 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

Of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (108), Spartanburg (66) and Horry (54) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 51 new cases on March 7, while Berkeley counted 22 and Dorchester had 19.

Deaths

Thirteen of the 32 new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, one was a young adult from Richland County and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 579 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 7, 137 were in the ICU and 83 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Experts at DHEC said getting tested for COVID-19 is one step people can take to slow the spread of the virus in the community. It is also recommended that people wear a cloth face mask that covers the mouth and nose when around others and in public, physical distance when possible and get vaccinated.

People should take daily precautions to protect against the virus until 70 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated, DHEC said.

Representatives with the DHEC Care Line answer general questions about COVID-19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 855-472-3432.