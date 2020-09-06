You are the owner of this article.
SC adds 600 coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

A female doctor takes a swab sample to test for the coronavirus at a corona test centre at the main station in Hamburg, Germany.

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA — Following consecutive days of more than 1,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, South Carolina added 600 more, pushing the state’s total number of those sickened to nearly 123,000.

Public health officials also reported Sunday the disease claimed ten more lives, bringing that tally to 2,748.

According to state Department of Health and Environmental Control projections, nearly 5,800 more people could be diagnosed with COVID-19 through Sept. 12, as the cumulative case rate per 100,00 residents continues on an upward slope.

Meanwhile, South Carolina hospitals are treating 787 COVID-19 patients: 208 are in intensive care and 129 are being ventilated.

By Sept. 19, DHEC anticipates a total of 133,978 coronavirus cases will have emerged statewide since March 1, when the first handful of diagnoses were confirmed.

Last week, DHEC surpassed one million tests for the illness, and 4,774 more were reported to the agency on Saturday, with a 12.6 percent positive return rate.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 603

Total cases in S.C.: 122,944

New deaths reported: 10

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,748

Hospitalized patients: 787

Percent of positive tests: 12.6

Total tests in S.C.: 1,066,496

Hardest-hit areas

Richland County led the state in daily coronavirus cases on Saturday with 66, while Greenville County saw 65 more, according to DHEC. Double-digit jumps also occurred in Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Florence, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Spatanburg and York counties.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 49 new cases, Berkeley had 11 and Dorchester had 15, according to DHEC.

Deaths

Of the 10 confirmed deaths reported Sunday, half were patients age 65 and older and the others were classified as “middle-aged,” defined as 35-64.

They lived in the following counties: Aiken, Dorchester, Florence, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry Orangeburg and Spartanburg.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.

The percentage of positive daily tests reported Sunday was 12.6.

There are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. To find a testing clinic or event near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

