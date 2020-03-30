SC accountants say extended tax filing season will cut into their summer down time

Mid-April usually provides the accounting industry with a light at the end of the tunnel.

Once the annual tax-filing rush has passed, some firms will return to their bread-and-butter business, helping year-round clients with payroll and sales tax remissions. Other professionals look forward to a deliberately slower change of pace for at least a month or two.

This year will be different, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tax preparation industry in South Carolina and beyond will be working to complete routine returns into the heart of summer now that the state and federal filing deadlines have been pushed back to July 15.

While the disruptive viral outbreak made the 90-day delay a necessity, an industry that's accustomed to shifting gears or taking their foot off the gas after April 15 is still trying to adjust to the new timetable.

Barry Schneiderman of BKS Tax Service in Mount Pleasant said the outbreak has been hard on clients. It also is affecting his work schedule.

"For me personally, it's bad," he said. "My major work time is before April 15. After that, there are still things to do, but I don't have to worry about being in the office."

In the off-season, Schneiderman said he normally attends summer and fall sessions at the College of Charleston or Trident Technical College, taking courses on psychology, economics, cooking and history. Sometimes he heads to South Florida for a couple of weeks.

Schneiderman isn't sure that will happen this year. He typically is back at work by August or early September to assist clients whose returns are due Oct. 15 under six-month extensions. That'll leave him a small window for leisure time in 2020.

"It's definitely going to change my life," Schneiderman said.

Ken Newhouse of Chapin, the chairman-elect of the S.C. Association of Certified Public Accountants who works for Moore Beauston & Woodham in West Columbia, agreed that the longer filing season will be disruptive.

"Normally, May through the end of July is kind of slower," said Newhouse, whose firm also has offices in North Charleston, Greenville and Hartsville. "We do continuing education, and a lot of us have families like myself. That will cut into our vacations."

Like Schneiderman, he, too, realizes the hardship the pandemic has placed on clients, especially business owners who are suddenly seeking tax advice about emergency loans and other financing options the federal government is offering to help them get beyond the cononavirus crisis.

"There is an added layer," Newhouse said.

Grand Strand accountant Michael Glazier called the tax-filing extension "a good thing, given the circumstances."

"I have clients who are afraid to come in," said Glazier of Murrells Inlet-based Glazier Kearney & Co. "Some of them are 90-year-olds who are in great shape but are just too afraid to come out until all of this passes."

He predicted the emergency filing extension will have little impact on his firm's business.

"Traditionally, it's all been over by April 15, but it's year-round now," Glazier said. "There's always something to do other than returns. Some people need projections based on lower or higher earnings. Others still have to pay payroll or sales taxes quarterly or each month."

Also, he said, if clients can't complete their returns by the traditional spring deadline, they can always file for an automatic six-month extension, which fuels a steady secondary business surge in early fall.

Before federal and state governments set the new filing deadline, a national accounting group this month petitioned U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to delay it even further — to Oct. 15.

"While we urged an October deadline, granting the extension to July is a very reasonable decision by the U.S. Department of the Treasury," said Neil Fishman, president of the National Conference of CPA Practitioners.