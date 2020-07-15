Any concerned American trying to keep track of college-aged humans these crazy days knows it’s probably approximately as likely that a star linebacker infects his beloved grandma with coronavirus while socially active back home in Spikingburg, Ga. — or Florida or South Carolina — than while engaging in official football stuff.

That doesn’t keep the SEC, ACC and university executives I talked to this week from restless nights and hastily scheduled meetings.

“Some poor … school is going to be the one, or the first one, to have a player’s relative die (of coronavirus),” an athletic department official from an SEC university fretted. “God, please not us.”

Which is one reason why a 2020 fall college football season looks less likely each steamy summer week.

It’s not so much that some of the coaches are dangerously old for COVID-19 exposure. Alabama’s Nick Saban is 68, North Carolina’s Mack Brown turns 69 in August and Duke’s David Cutcliffe turns 66 in September. But in a game getting younger, Clemson’s Robbie Caldwell, 66, is that rare 65-or-over exception among ACC and SEC assistant coaches.

It’s not even necessarily the pressure by older, often politically-minded faculty to keep students off campus this fall; COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci’s ideal pro sports model in which players live in a hotel “bubble” actually works better if college players don’t have fellow students around (and, yes, charging students full tuition to stay home for online classes is like charging fans for season tickets as they watch games on TV).

But liability paranoia in a social media world is both a real thing and responsible thinking.

You know a much-needed and lucrative conventional college football season is about to go the way of bipartisan legislation when SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a several weeks goes from suggesting his conference might play football even if others don’t to a concern level “high to very high.”

A creative approach to a 2021 spring season is the new, revised, updated, best answer.

Short.

Sweet.

Less hazardous to the health of players booked for a 2021 fall season than other, more extensive spring plans.

And with an eight-team playoff twist.

April Madness

It would work like this, modeled for SEC and ACC programs but easily adjusted for other Power Five conferences:

• A seven-game regular season

• Six conference division games plus one non-conference game (allowing for the South Carolina-Clemson, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State and Louisville-Kentucky matchups and in-state or close proximity foes for the other ACC and SEC teams)

• Practice starts the day after Christmas

• Seven-week season from Jan. 23 to March 6

• Conference championship games Saturday, March 13 (those tiebreakers will be so much fun)

• College Football Playoff quarterfinals on campus the weekend of March 20-21

• Semifinals on Saturday March 27 (yes, that’s 11 games for national title game participants but a significant 2021 preparation edge for programs determined to have different playoff teams in December of 2021).

• CFP Championship Game on Monday night, April 12 (after a two-week break for both Final Fours and the Masters)

Alas, most 2021 NFL draft-eligible stars (including Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne) would opt out of spring, regardless what they say now.

But if spring football gets in the way of basketball and there is too much madness in March, what a great problem for sports fans.

Political football

Regarding that growing debate among some fans about whether coronavirus politics is impacting 2020 football season decisions …

Sure, in many obvious cases.

It’s too bad that wanting a college football season has come to mean, in some circles, that you are a selfish, heartless zealot who puts ESPN GameDay and tailgating above the welfare of grade-school kids and vulnerable grandmas, not to mention kittens and the environment.

Political interest and media bias, however, are not necessarily as well-aligned as Bubba Wallace’s race car.

Think about it:

Do you really think people on the left want all those disadvantaged students and students in unsafe homes falling behind academically as they often do during summers? Or want college students at home, where they are less likely to vote?

Do you really think people on the right want a new wave of older voters dying before November elections? Or aren’t hiding behind masks all over the South as tourists from the North and people fed up with big-city politics in the Midwest storm our beaches, eateries and real estate markets?

Don’t you think all these frustrated folks can come together for rivalry game bonding, eventually?

