World perspective is a prerequisite here. The health of citizens — including fans, players and coaches — makes intercollegiate varsity football a minor concern.

But, like almost everything else, a sport we love stands to lose or gain a lot from the coronavirus outcome. Potentially immense consequences have already brought high-level discussions, and controversy.

The 7 biggest college football pandemic questions:

A 2020 season or not?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, he of the five straight College Football Playoff appearances and two national titles, said Friday he has “zero doubt” the season will start.

On time.

But if low-bottom stock market evaluation is an hourly coronavirus conundrum on Wall Street, football futures are as uncertain.

“I'll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, father of two Clemson players, said late last week when asked a question on ESPN Radio. “I'll be so surprised if that happens.”

More upbeat football biz types include Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel. He said during a media conference call this week that the NFL expects to start its season as scheduled.

How long to get ready?

School workout facilities are closed to players, all of whom had an abbreviated spring practice.

The NCAA allows coaches to have virtual meetings with players. Training instructions come regularly from strength and conditioning coaches (some of which you can see on Instagram).

Swinney thinks “it won’t take long” to get ready for a game unless players are “watching Netflix and eating Twinkies.”

But The Post and Courier has confirmed that SEC and ACC officials and school representatives have discussed what might happen with various adjusted practice and schedule scenarios.

Which teams have an edge?

If you answered Clemson, because the Tigers annually start spring practice early and got nine practices plus a full scrimmage in, maybe not.

Swinney wants the NCAA to arrange “equitable” practice schedules so that schools that logged fewer spring workouts get more in the summer, and vice versa.

South Carolina, for instance, had five spring practices with only one day in full pads.

“That’s only fair,” Swinney said.

If you answered Clemson, because the Tigers have lots of good players and not much coaching turnover, you’re right.

For the most part, the best teams will remain the best.

South Carolina, trying to install a new offense under new coordinator Mike Bobo, might be OK given all the intensified study time for players.

What about the 2021 draft?

Again, it’s early.

But imagine a season in which the top draft-eligible players in college football, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, don’t play.

Of course, some in that scenario would accept the chance to return to college for 2021, but others surely would want to start the clock on big contracts in what would be a depleted 2021 NFL draft pool.

Abbreviated models?

Athletic directors have been forced to examine the possibility of a shortened season. Some have suggested, in that situation, playing only conference games.

An athletic department official at an ACC school in the other Carolina told The Post and Courier this week that some major conference members want to preserve a bowl schedule even if preceded by only a handful of regular-season games.

“There is just too much TV money at stake there,” he said.

Future schedule tweaks?

How would non-conference scheduling work going forward if the back half of home-and-home arrangements are eliminated in 2020?

This one is easier to deal with, as seen by Clemson’s recent quick dump of a 2021 home game against Wyoming this year to make room for a clash with Georgia in Charlotte.

How much red ink?

Without NCAA basketball tournament money, the likelihood of decreased booster club donations and the possibility of a shorter season, college athletic departments from the richest to small-budget FCS schools are bracing for the worst.

That includes a realization that some of the most loyal fans are cash-strapped and might not buy 2020 football tickets.

Again, it’s a relative concern, all things considered. But if college football can help with the healing process, that’s a winning season for everyone.

