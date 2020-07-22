Sapakoff: Let's hear what college football players think about playing during pandemic

Deshaun Watson, the former Clemson leader and consummate team player, stood up for safer football.

“It is disheartening to hear the NFL is unwilling to follow the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health & safety,” the Houston Texans quarterback opined Sunday to his 1.3 million Twitter followers. “If we want to have a FULL season the NFL needs to listen to their experts! #WeWantToPlay @NFL”

The NFL player's twitter blast was immediately successful; the league offered to cut all preseason games as part of the buildup to a 2020 season booked amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, back at Watson’s alma mater and campuses across the country, college football teams are preparing for a six-week preseason practice program that starts Friday. And while we have heard a lot from coaches, administrators and politicians about what they think about staging some kind of season this academic year, players have been mostly silent.

Or silenced.

Hard to tell the difference when there hasn’t been conventional media access to college football programs since the few spring practices some programs squeezed in before American sports shut down in March. That, combined with the typical disapproval from coaches regarding athlete social media chatter, makes gauging authentic rank-and-file opinion difficult.

This historically unique bunch of football players is asked to save athletic departments, universities, conferences, TV networks, the gambling industry, college football websites and local businesses (among others) from bright red ink or worse.

Obviously, they need to have a say.

There are three things the people who run America’s universities must do about that, immediately or sooner.

Three keys for a players’ voice

The NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and NHL all have unions to take up for the best interest of players. College athletes don’t necessarily need a union – enormous complexities include the possibility of scholarships subject to tax. There would also be meetings every fourth Friday at 10 a.m. that would include the reading of last week’s meeting minutes and dues collection.

But players do need independent representation on such a hugely important issue as pandemic varsity football.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown last week told the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum, his former ESPN colleague, that the Tar Heels all want to play this fall.

That’s great, but better if we hear it from them.

The three keys to allowing players a voice:

• Hire an outside firm to query players within each program with a few basic questions via an anonymous survey: Do you want to play football this fall or would you rather either get another season of eligibility or wait to see if a short 2021 spring season is viable? If you’re down for the fall plan, how many games are you comfortable with?

• The head coach at each program should publicly encourage players to speak out (or tweet) if there are COVID-19 concerns.

• A designated pool reporter from a credible news gathering organization (to vary) should get at least periodic access to players, randomly selected by reporters, in person or via Zoom.

‘And we don’t play Texas’

This is far from the perfect approach. We are trusting health officials who have given the go-ahead to sports from youth travel league baseball, which hasn’t skipped a beat this summer with tournaments all over the country, to the NBA “bubble” to NASCAR’s experiment with roughly 30,000 fans at Bristol last week.

A perfect 2020 preseason college football scenario is even harder to grasp.

But players should be able to weigh in on such a big decision without facing a coach in the coach’s office.

Away from the pressure of a big group.

Pro athletes would never settle for coaches and administrators speaking on their behalf with no media scrutiny. It’s been that way as far as the 1970s when former UCLA head coach Tommy Prothro jumped to the Los Angeles Rams and immediately set about trying to alter the blocking stance of star tackle Bob Brown.

“I wish I could change you over to my way of thinking,” Prothro said. “When I was at UCLA and we played Texas …”

Brown interrupted.

“You’re not at UCLA,” he said. “And we don’t play Texas.”

Please, treat college players like men participating in the billion-dollar business we think of as Saturday fun.

Perhaps if surveys and interviews were conducted Wednesday they would show college football players are 94.3 percent behind a full-fledged fall season, for now.

But it matters that they have a say in the matter, and that the say is both encouraged and unfiltered.

